Donald Trump Says Wife Melania Will Be 'Active' in His Campaign: 'I Rely on Her for Advice'
Donald Trump mentioned how his wife, Melania Trump, will help him tackle the campaign trail going forward.
During an interview with Fox News, the 77-year-old praised Melania, 53, ahead of the 2024 election.
"She wants to make America great again, too," he noted of his wife. "I rely on her for advice and all the others. I think she will be very active in the sense of being active."
Donald also admitted he was concerned about his family, who have been targeted with "unfair" attacks ever since he entered the White House and won the 2016 election.
"They did tremendous job in terms of economic development and jobs, every one of them," he said of his brood before chatting about his youngest son, Barron, who is almost seven feet tall.
"He's a good boy, smart, good athlete, very good boy," he said.
Though the duo are rarely seen together, the former president did support Melania after her mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away in early January.
Donald lashed out at Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan since he refused to push back his trial a week in order for him to be present at Melania's late mother's funeral on Thursday, January 18.
"My wife's mother, who was incredible and a great beauty inside and out – incredible woman – she just died," he told the Indianola crowd on Sunday, January 14. "And my wife was pretty devastated by that. I have a trial going on, a totally fake trial. And we asked the judge if I could take a day off for a funeral for my mother-in-law, who was very close to me also. And he said, 'No.' These are animals. Can you imagine that?"
He continued: "These are bad people, these are radical left lunatics that want to hurt me, because they think it's gonna hurt me at the polls so that [Joe] Biden can win the election. I don't think the people are going to fall for it. I'd like to support my wife who is going to be standing at a funeral of her mother, who is a very special woman. Is she supposed to stand there alone? No, no, I'll be there. One way or the other, I'll be there. But what a disgrace that a judge would not say, 'Yes, we can take a day off.'"
Though it looked like Donald was trying to be a good husband, he raged against E. Jean Carroll on Monday, January 22 — and failed to mention it was his 19th wedding anniversary to Melania.