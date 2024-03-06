Donald Trump Calls Nikki Haley an 'Angry Person' and Hopes She 'Straightens Out' After Super Tuesday Win

In a recent Super Tuesday interview with Mark Levin, Trump expressed his disappointment in Haley for reversing her alleged previous commitment not to run against him.

“For two-and-a-half years she said, ‘I will never, ever run against this president. He was the greatest president in my lifetime. He was a great president. I will never run,’ and that went on for a couple years, and that was nice,” Trump told Levin. “I thought that was respectful, very nice.”

“And then I started hearing that maybe she’ll run and that she now says she’s gonna run, and at the beginning she was very nice, very respectful, and then– she’s gone crazy and I’ve never seen anything like it," he continued. "She holds up a piece of paper which is false, tells a lot of false things.”