Donald Trump Calls Nikki Haley an 'Angry Person' and Hopes She 'Straightens Out' After Super Tuesday Win

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a scathing critique of the last person who was standing in his way in the Republican Primary, Nikki Haley, labeling her as "crazy" and "a very angry person."

Source: MEGA

Haley was Trump's last remaining opponent in the GOP primary.

In a recent Super Tuesday interview with Mark Levin, Trump expressed his disappointment in Haley for reversing her alleged previous commitment not to run against him.

“For two-and-a-half years she said, ‘I will never, ever run against this president. He was the greatest president in my lifetime. He was a great president. I will never run,’ and that went on for a couple years, and that was nice,” Trump told Levin. “I thought that was respectful, very nice.”

“And then I started hearing that maybe she’ll run and that she now says she’s gonna run, and at the beginning she was very nice, very respectful, and then– she’s gone crazy and I’ve never seen anything like it," he continued. "She holds up a piece of paper which is false, tells a lot of false things.”

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Nikki Haley an 'angry person.'

Trump ridiculed Haley's actions following her third-place finish behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Iowa primary, stating, "She's become really angry, and I think it's that she's just getting nowhere."

He also commented on her declining popularity, stating, "She's gone haywire. She's getting nowhere, she's actually going down. Her numbers are going down, so– and she's a very angry person, so we'll see if she straightens out. Maybe she will."

Source: MEGA

Nikki Haley has dropped out of the race.

Despite Haley's previous pledge to stay in the presidential race, Trump emerged victorious in every state primary on Super Tuesday except for Vermont — this was the final nail in the coffin for Haley's campaign.

After the dust settled, the morning after the big election night, Haley announced she would suspend her campaign for president.

Source: MEGA

Haley once served in Trump's administration.

Haley made remarks from her home state of South Carolina — where she was previously governor — on Wednesday morning in Charleston.

The former governor told a group of her supporters and staffers, "I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we received (from all over the country.) But the time has now come to suspend my [campaign]."

"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets." She continued, “In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee," Haley admitted.

Source: OK!

Haley wished Trump well and congratulated him for his victory, but she did not formally endorse the former president as most of the other GOP hopefuls who dropped out of the race have done.

