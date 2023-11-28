Melania Trump Spotted at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Without Husband Donald Trump
Melania Trump was on her own when she attended Rosalynn Carter's memorial on Tuesday, November 28.
The rarely seen mother-of-one was spotted alongside some of the other women who have been appointed the first lady title, such as Dr. Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.
While most of the ladies — such as Biden and Obama — were accompanied by their husbands, Donald Trump was nowhere in sight at the ceremony, which took place at Emory University's Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.
Melania, 53, wore her hair down and donned a black and white patterned coat as she made her way into the building behind Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. She was the only one of the first ladies to not wear all black.
Rosalynn's husband, Jimmy Carter, 99, also made a rare outing to attend the service.
As OK! reported, Rosalynn was 96 when she passed away on November 19. She will later be laid to rest at a funeral taking place at the Carter family home in Georgia.
This is the second funeral event Melania has attended this month, as she and Donald, 77, were present for his sister Maryanne's ceremony when she passed away on November 13 at the age of 86.
While the former model was by her husband's side during his past election campaigns, she's been staying away from the spotlight as he runs for the Oval Office once again.
While some speculated Melania wants to distance herself from her spouse amid his legal troubles, the businessman insisted their marriage is just fine.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said on Meet the Press when asked why she hasn't been seen with him often. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive. Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon," Donald continued. "She's very popular, she actually is. She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
The businessman added that she's usually in Florida with their son, Barron, 17, noting, "She loves that boy."
One insider claimed the former FLOTUS is trying to just focus on herself and their son as the ex-president continues to spin headlines.
"She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it," the source said. "She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life."
