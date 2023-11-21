Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump for 'Believing' Donald Trump's Golden Showers Story: Watch

Donald is currently in a lot of legal trouble, as he was previously accused of making hush money payments to adult film star Daniels to stop her from talking about their alleged affair before the 2016 election. (He is also accused of interfering in the 2020 election, in addition to allegedly taking classified documents from the White House post-presidency.)

In April, a source revealed the model, 53, was not in a good place with her hubby.

"Melania is beyond humiliated," an insider spilled to Radar. "I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco. But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low."