Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump for 'Believing' Donald Trump's Golden Showers Story: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but crack up after Donald Trump told his supporters that his wife, Melania Trump, didn't believe the rumors that he allegedly hired women to urinate on him in a hotel room in Moscow, Russia.
"You think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife, 'It’s not true, darling. I love you very much. It’s not true,'" he told the crowd in Iowa on November 18. “Actually that one, she didn’t believe. Because she said, ‘He’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, you know? He’s not into golden showers as they say they call them.’”
On the Monday, November 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian was taken aback at the model's alleged reaction.
“That one, she didn’t believe,” the late-night TV host quipped. “Normally, she has no trouble believing the terrible things. Stormy Daniels, 100 percent she believes it. This one? Not at all.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has brought up the salacious hearsay before. In October, he shared his side of the story while speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas.
"How about going home to my wife with the shower, y’know? The ‘golden shower,’ they called it," he said at the time. "And I had to explain that to our great first lady."
"I had to explain, they said, ‘Sir, they said you were in Russia…’ I was there for so short a period. And they said this thing with the golden shower and I said, I didn’t care about the other stuff," he continued. "The other stuff was nuclear. I didn’t worry about that, but the golden shower was a problem for me."
- Stormy Daniels Would Support Melania Trump Dumping Donald: 'Call Me If You Need Me To Testify At Your Divorce Proceedings'
- Donald Trump 'Has A Long History Of Cheating On His Wives,' Is 'Scared' Of Melania, Biographer Claims
- Jimmy Kimmel Shares Wild Theory About Why Melania Trump Didn't Move Into the White House for Nearly 5 Months
In a dossier compiled in 2016, former British spy Christopher Steele claimed Russian authorities filmed s-- workers peeing on Trump in a hotel room in Russia. However, Trump has denied the claims but continues to bring up the topic ahead of the 2024 election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Donald is currently in a lot of legal trouble, as he was previously accused of making hush money payments to adult film star Daniels to stop her from talking about their alleged affair before the 2016 election. (He is also accused of interfering in the 2020 election, in addition to allegedly taking classified documents from the White House post-presidency.)
In April, a source revealed the model, 53, was not in a good place with her hubby.
"Melania is beyond humiliated," an insider spilled to Radar. "I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco. But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low."