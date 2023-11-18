Melania Trump Makes Rare Public Appearance Alongside Donald Trump at Late Sister's Funeral
On Friday, November 17, Melania Trump was spotted alongside her husband, Donald Trump, in New York as the couple attended the ex-president’s sister’s funeral.
The former commander-in-chief’s sister Maryanne passed away on November 13 at the age of 86.
Nearly 100 people attended the service for the former judge at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on the Upper East Side. The 77-year-old was joined by his wife and three adult children, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.
Melania’s attendance at the somber event came as a surprise, as the 53-year-old has rarely made public appearances alongside her husband as of late. While Donald Sr. has been traveling all over the country for his 2024 campaign, the mother-of-one has not joined him on any of the stops.
Prior to the funeral, the father-of-five had last been photographed with Melania in October for a Halloween party, however, this had been the duo’s first appearance together in seven months.
As OK! previously reported, Melania’s lack of involvement in her husband’s political aspirations has caused many to speculate about the state of their marriage.
Last week, the former model’s ex-BFF, senior adviser, and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, spilled details about Donald Sr. and Melania’s relationship dynamics.
The author explained that “no amount of scrutiny, no amount of cheating, lying, stealing, you name it, will change” Melania’s unwavering support for her hubby’s career.
“She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him,” Wolkoff said. “It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president.”
Many assumed the secrets would have bothered Melania, however, Wolkoff claimed they did not phase the brunette beauty.
“She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things,” the first lady’s former pal added.
Wolkoff also touched on why Melania does not mind staying out of the spotlight.
She alleged that the Yugoslavian native’s silence is "a way to protect her by not letting anyone fully know who she is," adding that her "intentional lack of communication" has been her "armor."
Wolkoff noted that Melania wanted the media to use the "narrative of being mysterious and an enigma."
