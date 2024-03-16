Melania Trump 'Avoided' Ivanka Trump's East Wing Office 'for the Entire Presidency' as She Was Fearful of Running Into Donald's Eldest Daughter: Source
Melania Trump apparently went out of her way to avoid Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, at all times when he was president.
"Melania may have given the impression she didn’t care about being first lady,” an insider shared. “But she was privately obsessed with any mention of herself in the media. It was a role she felt was rightfully hers — and she wasn’t going to see Ivanka take it from her! But she avoided her East Wing office for the entire presidency for fear she’d run into Ivanka, who loved rubbing her nose in things!” a source claimed of the ladies.
According to an insider, due to Ivanka's involvement in her dad's political career, she was "in the Oval Office for important discussions and the press was talking about her as if she was first lady!” Ultimately, this made Melania, 53, upset.
As OK! previously reported, the feud began at the start of Donald's presidency since Melania decided to stay in New York City while her son, Barron, finished school, Katie Rogers wrote in American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.
Since Melania's office was empty, Ivanka wanted to turn it into an area "geared to serving the entire First Family, not just the First Lady," Rogers claimed.
The businessman, 77, liked his daughter's idea and insisted she assist his wife.
"She was aware that her husband had suggested that his eldest daughter would be helping to share the responsibilities of being First Lady, and this was not a development that pleased her," the writer claimed of the situation.
Since then, the ladies "were locked in a quiet competition for press coverage," with the writer sharing that Melania would go on social media and look for any "mention of her name in the press and often trawled Twitter to see what the press, her critics, and her supporters were saying about her."
Melania also didn't approve of Donald's children being so involved in his career.
"If she ever waged a battle over the issue, it is one she clearly lost: For four years, it was hard to see where the operations of the family business stopped and the Trump administration started," Rogers claimed.
Meanwhile, both ladies have since taken a step back since Donald announced he would be running for president again in the 2024 election.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka said after her father's announcement in 2022. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
National Enquirer UK spoke to the source.