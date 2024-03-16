Melania Trump 'Avoided' Ivanka Trump's East Wing Office 'for the Entire Presidency' as She Was Fearful of Running Into Donald's Eldest Daughter: Source

Melania Trump apparently went out of her way to avoid Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, at all times when he was president.

"Melania may have given the impression she didn’t care about being first lady,” an insider shared. “But she was privately obsessed with any mention of herself in the media. It was a role she felt was rightfully hers — and she wasn’t going to see Ivanka take it from her! But she avoided her East Wing office for the entire presidency for fear she’d run into Ivanka, who loved rubbing her nose in things!” a source claimed of the ladies.