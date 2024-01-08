Ivanka Trump Trolled for Gushing Over 'Determined Optimist' Husband Jared Kushner: 'You Live in a Fantasy World'
Ivanka Trump received backlash after she gushed about her husband Jared Kushner's attitude in a new post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I’ve received a remarkable number of gracious compliments on @jaredkushner's recent in-depth discussion with @lexfridman," the blonde beauty, 42, said of the conversation. "I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths. I love this about Jared… and it’s a good reminder as we start the new year!"
During the chat, Kushner, 42, boasted about how he feels he can do anything he puts his mind to — but some people had to remind him of the family he was born into.
“I just think it’s just something where, if you want to accomplish something, you know, a lot of people, I hear, complain about what other people do or why it’s hard, or why it’s impossible,” Kushner said in the clip, which was recorded in October 2023.
“And again, I say this as somebody who has been so blessed with so many things in life, but when I’ve had challenges or things I’ve wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, ‘What can I do?’” the businessman continued. “I’ll read everything I can get my hands on. If I fail at one thing, if the door closes, I’ll try the window. If the window closes, I’ll try the chimney. If the chimney closes, I’ll try to dig a tunnel. It’s just, if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it.”
Of course, people pointed out how the two didn't have to work too hard to earn their paychecks.
One person wrote, "Lady, you live in a fantasy world — You will never wash the insurrectionist stink off you no matter how hard you try," while another said, "Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family."
A third user said, "Most trust fund babies are optimistic. It’s built into the free money."