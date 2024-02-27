Melania Trump Backed Out of Overseas Trip With Donald After She Learned He Allegedly Paid Off Stormy Daniels

After Melania Trump learned that her husband, Donald Trump, allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election, she responded in her own way.

When the news went viral, Melania, 53, backed out of an overseas trip with her husband and returned to Mar-a-Lago without him, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers wrote in her new book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, which was released on Tuesday, February 27.