Melania Trump Backed Out of Overseas Trip With Donald After She Learned He Allegedly Paid Off Stormy Daniels
After Melania Trump learned that her husband, Donald Trump, allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election, she responded in her own way.
When the news went viral, Melania, 53, backed out of an overseas trip with her husband and returned to Mar-a-Lago without him, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers wrote in her new book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, which was released on Tuesday, February 27.
"Grisham, who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the First Lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president," Rogers wrote, referring to Stephanie Grisham, the former White House Press Secretary.
“I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off," Grisham told the author.
Elsewhere in the tome, Melania "did not seem to mind standing apart from her husband" when it came to controversial issues, including when the White nationalist rally turned deadly in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.
Donald, 77, brushed off the incident, but Melania "quickly discouraged violence," Rogers wrote.
At the time, Melania wrote on Twitter: “Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence."
When Trump denounced Black athletes for kneeling during the national anthem, Melania had Grisham write a statement that took a different view than her husband's.
"Her tweets were small gestures that amounted to little more than digital ephemera," Rogers wrote. "Still, compared with her husband’s bridge burners, Melania’s missives established her as a rare figure in the Trump administration who seemed more interested in calming a cultural divide than widening it."
But one moment that made Donald mad was when she wore a jacket with the phrase, "I Really Don't Care. Do U?"
Grisham "later recalled that Trump summoned the two of them to his office, yelled at them, and then decided that the official explanation for the jacket would be that Melania was speaking directly to the media."