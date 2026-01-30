NEWS Melania Trump Says 19-Year-Old Son Barron Needs Her 'Nonstop' After His Secret Online Relationship Was Exposed Source: mega Melania Trump said in a new interview that her 19-year-old son, Barron, needs her 'nonstop,' even though he's an adult. Allie Fasanella Jan. 30 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Melania Trump claims parenting her adult son, Barron, is a full-time job. During a Thursday, January 29, appearance on Mornings With Maria to promote her new documentary, the first lady, 55, declared, "You need to be there for a child nonstop." "Especially when they need you, especially at that age that Baron is," she told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Barron Trump Gives His Father Political Advice

Source: mega 'You need to be there for a child nonstop,' the former model said.

Melania also touched on the 19-year-old's involvement in father President Donald Trump's politics, revealing Barron has become more interested during the POTUS' second term. Barron was notably only 10 when the former real estate magnate, 79, was elected for the first time in 2016. "He understands politics, he gives advice to his father," the former model revealed, adding, "We talk about it so differently."

Source: mega The first son has apparently been giving his father political advice recently.

The president previously told an outlet ahead of his White House return that he starting taking advice from his youngest. "He’s a smart one … he’s a great guy," Donald said of Barron during an interview in May 2024. "He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'” Barron is currently midway through his sophomore year at New York University’s Stern School of Business. While he originally attended classes at the school's Manhattan campus, he opted to move back in with his parents and finish up at NYU’s D.C. Academic Center.

'He Doesn't Really Belong Here'

Source: mega Barron Trump's fellow NYU classmates said he didn't appear to have friends.

As OK! previously reported, the first son's fellow NYU classmates described him as an "oddity" on campus, claiming he didn't seem to have many friends. The former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker made a viral comment when she revealed, "He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home." She also said one of her professors once said of Barron, "He doesn’t really belong here."

Barron Trump's Relationship With London Woman Was Exposed

Source: mega Barron Trump grew close with a London woman.