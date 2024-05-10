'He's a Smart One': Donald Trump Claims He Takes Political Advice From His 18-Year-Old Son Barron
Former President Donald Trump recently praised his 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, and claimed he's beginning to take advice from the youngest of the Trump children now that he will be representing Florida as a delegate at the upcoming Republican National Convention.
The ex-president called into Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Friday, May 10, claiming his youngest son is really interested in politics and giving his two cents on political issues.
"He’s a smart one … he’s a great guy," Trump told the Kayal and Company hosts. "He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'”
"So, anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college," he continued. "And you know, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month."
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, news came out that Barron would be joining his older siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Boulo as delegates to the RNC in July, where the former president is set to be declared the GOP's official presidential nominee in the 2024 election.
Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos, are also set to make an appearance. However, it's still unclear whether Ivanka Trump will be at the ceremony.
Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said: "We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members."
"Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly, we are preparing to win Florida and win it big,” he added.
The former president praised Barron's involvement with the RNC, posting a video to Truth Social where he said, "To me, that's very cute, cuz he's a very young guy and he's graduating from high school this year. He's a very good student, very smart and I think it's great ... I'm all for it."
Barron was recently part of headline news after the former president urged that the judge overseeing his hush money trial in New York permit him to miss one day of proceedings in order to attend the 18-year-old's high school graduation on May 17.
When Judge Juan Merchan gave Trump the day off, the ex-prez scheduled a campaign event instead, with many of his biggest critics claiming he was just using his son's graduation as an excuse to get out of the courthouse.