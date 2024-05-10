'He's a Smart One': Donald Trump Claims He Takes Political Advice From His 18-Year-Old Son Barron

The ex-president called into Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Friday, May 10, claiming his youngest son is really interested in politics and giving his two cents on political issues.

"He’s a smart one … he’s a great guy," Trump told the Kayal and Company hosts. "He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'”

"So, anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college," he continued. "And you know, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month."