'She Chose to Live a Life in a Minefield': Melania Trump's Ex-Pal Says 'Nobody's Going to Protect Her' If She Returns to the White House

Melania Trump went viral for looking less than pleased standing next to her husband, Donald Trump, in early April, however, her ex-pal Stephanie Winston Wolkoff doesn't feel sorry for the former first lady, 53.

"Looks like Melania Trump is about to dive head first into a pool of sharks & nobody’s going to protect her. I was the only life guard on duty when she was First Lady," Stephanie captioned the video of Melania and Donald, 77, looking miserable via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 7. "She chose to live a life in a minefield, where every step is treacherous & never sure when it might explode. She and he are one in the same."