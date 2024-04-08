'She Chose to Live a Life in a Minefield': Melania Trump's Ex-Pal Says 'Nobody's Going to Protect Her' If She Returns to the White House
Melania Trump went viral for looking less than pleased standing next to her husband, Donald Trump, in early April, however, her ex-pal Stephanie Winston Wolkoff doesn't feel sorry for the former first lady, 53.
"Looks like Melania Trump is about to dive head first into a pool of sharks & nobody’s going to protect her. I was the only life guard on duty when she was First Lady," Stephanie captioned the video of Melania and Donald, 77, looking miserable via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 7. "She chose to live a life in a minefield, where every step is treacherous & never sure when it might explode. She and he are one in the same."
Of course, people weighed in on Stephanie's recent commentary. One person wrote, "She truly DOES look absolutely miserable - in actual pain!! Oh, what men & women will do for $$$ and power and fame!!" while another added, "She looks very unhappy whenever he’s around. I bet she secretly hates him."
A third person added, "#Melania looks like she just pooped in her pants. Certainly she doesn't want to be standing anywhere near him," while a fourth user said, "All of the Trump women have this look,Ike they are about to throw up..."
This is hardly the first time Stephanie has weighed in on the pair's relationship.
In December 2023, Stephanie was asked by CNN host Abby Phillip if the mom-of-one would make more appearances with her husband as the 2024 presidential campaign draws closer, to which she replied, "I do feel strongly that Melania Trump isn't going anywhere. I believe that Melania will stay by Donald's side. Throughout all of this, she is his partner in crime."
- 'Miserably Unhappy': Melania Trump Worries Fans as She Looks Like a 'Hostage' Alongside Husband Donald Trump in New Video — Watch
- ‘Name One Thing’: Donald Trump Mocked for Bragging About Melania Trump’s Work as First Lady While Accepting Child Advocacy Award on Her Behalf
- Former First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Campaign Trail to Attend Republican LGBT+ Advocacy Group Fundraiser
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," she told Phillip. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."