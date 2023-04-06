Melania Trump 'Lives In An Ivory Tower Of Denial' Amid Donald Trump's Legal Woes: Source

“I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," Wolkoff said of Melania skipping the speech. “Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”

As OK! previously reported, Donald, 76, is in hot water after he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to cover up their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.