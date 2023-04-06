Melania Trump 'Lives In An Ivory Tower Of Denial' Amid Donald Trump's Legal Woes: Source
After Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records, he made a speech about the ordeal — but his wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be found in the audience at Mar-a-Lago.
According to Melania's aide and pal Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed that she "lives in an ivory tower of denial.”
“I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," Wolkoff said of Melania skipping the speech. “Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 76, is in hot water after he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to cover up their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
Despite the alleged betrayal, Melania isn't ditching her man.
“Still she isn’t leaving him,” Wolkoff stated. “This is a transactional marriage, she knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened."
“Privately, Melania says people are just jealous, and she hoped the Stormy Daniels scandal would be swept under the carpet. Her way of coping is to never let her feelings show or affect her. I predict we will see her back at his side at the next social event at Mar-a-Lago," she added.
Wolkoff explained that there's a reason no one hears about Melania's marriage.
“Melania believes she doesn’t have to answer or explain herself to anyone, so she’s not going to put herself in that position," she said.
“Not many people could bear having their lives ripped open and all their regretful, hateful, humiliating moments splayed out for the world to see and judge. Melania and Donald, a perfect match, could tolerate any amount of ridicule and flick it aside. I always interpreted that as her resigning herself to an unconventional marriage or household and having no expectations of Donald as a faithful husband or doting father," she added.
Wolkoff spoke with Page Six.