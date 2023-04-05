Melania Trump Noticeably Absent From Husband Donald Trump's Post-Arrest Speech At Mar-A-Lago
Melania Trump is staying under the radar amid Donald Trump's arrest.
The former first lady was noticeably absent on Tuesday, April 4, at her husband's Mar-A-Lago speech following his return from New York, where he was charged with 34 felony counts in relation to his alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He paid Daniels — the woman he reportedly had an affair with — prior to the 2016 election in order to protect his image.
“I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They’ve gone through a lot,” Donald told a packed crowd of his loyal followers at the Palm Beach Fla., estate.
“I have a son here [Don Jr.] who has done a great job, another son here [Eric] who has done a great job, Tiffany and Ivanka,” the right-wing leader noted of his three eldest children being present at the event. “And Barron will be great someday. He is tall and he is smart.”
Insiders close to the former model say she and the 45th POTUS were taken off guard by the New York grand jury's decision to charge Donald. "Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told," a source spilled to an outlet. "They weren't expecting it, but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family."
Melania has kept her life in Florida relatively quiet and away from the realities of what's actually going on. "They live in a fairy tale world and just deal with things as they come and seem to survive pretty well," another insider at the members only club dished. "They do what is possible to get past the problems without disrupting their lifestyle."
- 'Shocked' Melania Trump Will 'Support' Husband Donald Through 'Political Witch Hunt' Indictment, Insists Source: 'That's What She Does'
- Donald Trump Dines With Wife Melania Hours After Grand Jury Ruled To Indict Former President On Criminal Charges
- Stormy Daniels Slams Trolls Mocking Her For Sleeping With Donald Trump 'Even Though He Had A Wife'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-A-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," the source concluded.