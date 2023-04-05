Melania Trump Noticeably Absent From Husband Donald Trump's Post-Arrest Speech At Mar-A-Lago

Insiders close to the former model say she and the 45th POTUS were taken off guard by the New York grand jury's decision to charge Donald. "Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told," a source spilled to an outlet. "They weren't expecting it, but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family."

Melania has kept her life in Florida relatively quiet and away from the realities of what's actually going on. "They live in a fairy tale world and just deal with things as they come and seem to survive pretty well," another insider at the members only club dished. "They do what is possible to get past the problems without disrupting their lifestyle."