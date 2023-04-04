Jimmy Kimmel, Alyssa Milano & More Celebs React To Donald Trump's Arrest And 34 Felony Charges
Celebrities' reactions to Donald Trump's arrest and 34 felony charges are rolling in.
Shortly after the ex-POTUS left Manhattan court on Tuesday, April 4, comedians, actresses and more took to social media to express their thoughts on the scandal.
Jimmy Kimmel, who's been poking fun at the 76-year-old for months, kept it simple, posting a photo of the businessman's son-in-law Jared Kushner with the caption, "When all your dads end up in jail."
"Trump under arrest at New York criminal court. I just wanted to write it…" actress Ellen Barkin tweeted. "UNDER ARREST IN NYC."
"34 felony charges. 34 felony charges. Our politics and the media for that matter have never been the same since this man stepped into the political arena," Maria Shriver stated. "We the people deserve so much better. We deserve leaders with integrity, with honor, who put public service above all else."
"Ain’t it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC! Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* that he’s been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED!" declared Community star Yvette Nicole Brown. "We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump! & it isn’t a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!"
Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, "Although accountability is vitally important and no one is above the law—this is a really sad day for The United States Of America. #TrumpIndictment"
Despite the excitement, some think the arrest may actually boost Trump's chances of winning the Republican GOP nomination for the 2024 election.
"Americans don’t mind bullies. But they do not like to be bullied. Therein lies the difference and Trump is now the beneficiary of that," longtime pollster Craig Keshishian said on a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.
"The key thing here is that PR for Trump is like oxygen to a fire. So they may have given him the kiss of life," he continued. "We’re seeing this in polling numbers conducted by my dear colleagues… where there’s been a de facto surge in Republican respondents who now sympathize with Trump in wake of this indictment."