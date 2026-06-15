Melania Trump Mocked for Wearing Super-Tight Cross Necklace at White House UFC Event: 'It's Struggling to Keep Her Evil in Check'
June 15 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's appearance at the UFC Freedom 250 match had critics in stitches.
For the Sunday, June 14, event at the White House — which also acted as a celebration for Donald Trump's 80th birthday — the first lady donned a sleeveless black dress, black leather jacket and matching pumps.
However, her choker cross necklace appeared ill-fitting and way too tight, sparking laughters from social media users.
"Either Melania REALLY likes that necklace or she was trying to kill herself," one person joked, while another said of the jewelry choice, "They gotta show off their fake Christian value values."
"The cross is struggling to keep her evil in check..." quipped a third critic, with a fourth writing, "She’s trying to fend off the Demons of HER past!"
Also at the match was the first couple's rarely seen son, Barron, who many people thought resembled his father. The president's other four children — Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump — were present as well, as were their spouses.
No members of the Trump family have commented on the biggest controversy of the night, which saw fighter Josh Hokit randomly shout, "And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America!?"
According to CNN, the POTUS reportedly "half-smiled" after Hokit made the remark.
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Another scandal erupted when viral screenshots appeared to show Eric asking fighter Daniel Cormier if any of the matches would be "rigged" so he could place bets.
Eric claimed the posts were fake and made by AI, with Daniel also denying the two ever spoke.
"They're not real. I can't believe you guys believe that. Like, who believes it?" Daniel said of the screenshots. "I got hacked or something. Who believes stuff like that? That's crazy. Why would I do that?"
There was also social media buzz over the president's appearance at the shindig, as many thought he looked more tired and paler than usual. He was once again seen wearing makeup on his hands to cover his bruises and discoloration.
However, an insider told People the president is brushing off comments about his age and health.
"He has aged in the sense that he rarely sleeps and looks zonked many days, but despite turning 80, he wouldn’t have it any other way. He has always been a workhorse and hates vacations. He is not a guy to sit on the beach and relax," they explained. "Donald is happily avoiding thoughts about his age and aging. He is too busy reveling in his power."