Melania Trump Mocked for Wearing Super-Tight Cross Necklace at White House UFC Event: 'It's Struggling to Keep Her Evil in Check'

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's appearance at the UFC Freedom 250 match had critics in stitches. For the Sunday, June 14, event at the White House — which also acted as a celebration for Donald Trump's 80th birthday — the first lady donned a sleeveless black dress, black leather jacket and matching pumps. However, her choker cross necklace appeared ill-fitting and way too tight, sparking laughters from social media users.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump was by Donald Trump's side for the UFC Freedom 250 event.

Article continues below advertisement

"Either Melania REALLY likes that necklace or she was trying to kill herself," one person joked, while another said of the jewelry choice, "They gotta show off their fake Christian value values." "The cross is struggling to keep her evil in check..." quipped a third critic, with a fourth writing, "She’s trying to fend off the Demons of HER past!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics questioned why Melania Trump's necklace was so tight around her neck.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Trumps have not commented on fighter Josh Hokit's offensive remark about Michelle Obama.

Another scandal erupted when viral screenshots appeared to show Eric asking fighter Daniel Cormier if any of the matches would be "rigged" so he could place bets. Eric claimed the posts were fake and made by AI, with Daniel also denying the two ever spoke. "They're not real. I can't believe you guys believe that. Like, who believes it?" Daniel said of the screenshots. "I got hacked or something. Who believes stuff like that? That's crazy. Why would I do that?"

Source: MEGA A source said the president 'is happily avoiding thoughts about his age and aging.'