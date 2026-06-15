Eric Trump Denies Asking UFC Star Daniel Cormier About 'Rigged' Fights So He Could Place Bets, Claims Posts Were 'AI-Generated Screenshots'
June 15 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Eric Trump denied there being any truth to a viral, since-deleted post that made it appear he messaged UFC star Daniel Cormier to ask if any of the fights at the Sunday, June 14, White House matches were "rigged" so he could place bets.
Trump called the posts "fake, AI-generated screenshots," insisting, "I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated."
Daniel Cormier Thinks He Got 'Hacked'
Cormier, 47, also dismissed the alleged screenshots, expressing in a video, "They're not real. I can't believe you guys believe that. Like, who believes it?"
"I got hacked or something," he insisted. "Who believes stuff like that? That's crazy. Why would I do that?"
Trump, 42, thanked the athlete for speaking out, replying online, "Are people really this dumb?"
Inside the Drama
The drama began when Cormier reportedly uploaded screenshots of an alleged conversation between himself and the first son. Cormier prefaced his post by writing, "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent."
In one alleged message from the businessman, he asked if any of the fighters had injuries, which was followed by a message that read, "I'll cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I've been eyeing the [Diego] Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic. $$."
Cormier allegedly responded, "No none of our fights are rigged and honestly I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that."
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Kimberly Benza, a representative for Trump, doubled down on the denial, penning on X, "These screenshots are fake. They were fabricated and do not reflect reality."
Added Benza, "This is one of the dangers of AI-generated content: false information can spread quickly when people don't verify what they're seeing. Please do better before sharing misinformation."
Donald Trump's Appearance Sparked Health Concerns
As OK! reported, the June 14 match was part of America's 250 celebration but also acted as a party for Donald Trump, who turned 80 that day.
The president's appearance at the event raised eyebrows, as he once again was sporting heavy makeup to cover his bruised hands. Some people also thought he looked tired and paler than usual.
"Trump looks terrible in this. Clearly not healthy," one critic said, while another wrote on X, "I was surprised no one was talking about him looking like he's gasping for air to walk with Dana White. And had to grab him to stay up at one point. He needed to be wheelchaired out instead."