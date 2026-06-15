Eric Trump Denies Asking UFC Star Daniel Cormier About 'Rigged' Fights So He Could Place Bets, Claims Posts Were 'AI-Generated Screenshots'

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Eric Trump denied there being any truth to a viral, since-deleted post that made it appear he messaged UFC star Daniel Cormier to ask if any of the fights at the Sunday, June 14, White House matches were "rigged" so he could place bets. Trump called the posts "fake, AI-generated screenshots," insisting, "I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated."

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Daniel Cormier Thinks He Got 'Hacked'

Source: @erictrump/instagram UFC star Daniel Cormier and Eric Trump claimed the viral screenshots were 'AI-generated.'

Cormier, 47, also dismissed the alleged screenshots, expressing in a video, "They're not real. I can't believe you guys believe that. Like, who believes it?" "I got hacked or something," he insisted. "Who believes stuff like that? That's crazy. Why would I do that?" Trump, 42, thanked the athlete for speaking out, replying online, "Are people really this dumb?"

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Inside the Drama

MAJOR BREAKING: In a now deleted post by former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier, he posted screenshots of Eric Trump trying to get an insider scoop on whether any of the MMA fights at the White House are rigged so that he could try and illegally make money off of them..



Below is the… pic.twitter.com/lj28ipXv8Y — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 14, 2026 Source: @krassenstein/x The since-deleted post made it appear that the first son wanted to place bets if the fights were 'rigged.'

The drama began when Cormier reportedly uploaded screenshots of an alleged conversation between himself and the first son. Cormier prefaced his post by writing, "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent." In one alleged message from the businessman, he asked if any of the fighters had injuries, which was followed by a message that read, "I'll cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I've been eyeing the [Diego] Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic. $$." Cormier allegedly responded, "No none of our fights are rigged and honestly I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that."

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Source: @dc_mma/instagram Daniel Cormier claimed his social media account must have been 'hacked.'

Kimberly Benza, a representative for Trump, doubled down on the denial, penning on X, "These screenshots are fake. They were fabricated and do not reflect reality." Added Benza, "This is one of the dangers of AI-generated content: false information can spread quickly when people don't verify what they're seeing. Please do better before sharing misinformation."

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Donald Trump's Appearance Sparked Health Concerns

Source: @erictrump/instagram All of Donald Trump's five children attended the match, as did many of his grandchildren.

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Source: paramount+ Critics thought the president looked worse for wear at the White House event.