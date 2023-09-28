Melania Trump 'Quietly Negotiated' Post-Nuptial Agreement Amid Husband Donald Trump's Snowballing Legal Drama

"Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump," an insider spilled to a news outlet.

"This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement," the insider added, but clarified that the legal move was not about gearing up to leave Donald. "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron."

"It’s not that she threatened to leave him," they noted. "It’s definitely the underlying idea."