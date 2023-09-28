OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Melania Trump 'Quietly Negotiated' Post-Nuptial Agreement Amid Husband Donald Trump's Snowballing Legal Drama

melania trump renogiated prenup
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Melania Trump is making sure that she's covered amid husband Donald Trump's snowballing legal woes.

While the 53-year-old had an existing prenuptial agreement with the embattled ex-prez, she renegotiated the terms to ensure that herself and their son, Barron, 17, would be taken care of as the the businessman faces 91 felony counts and pricey civil suits.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump got post nuptial agreement donald legal drama
Source: mega

Melania and Donald got married in 2005.

"Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump," an insider spilled to a news outlet.

"This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement," the insider added, but clarified that the legal move was not about gearing up to leave Donald. "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron."

"It’s not that she threatened to leave him," they noted. "It’s definitely the underlying idea."

Article continues below advertisement
barron melania trump got post nuptial agreement donald legal drama
Source: mega

Barron was born in on March 20, 2006. He is 17 years old.

"This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles…[Donald] has suffered," the insider claimed.

Along with his four indictments, the 77-year-old was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. He was ordered to pay over $5 million.

Additionally, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued him and his adult sons for $250 million after accusing them of fraud. They were found liable earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is currently facing a slew of indictments and civil suits.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

"In defendants’ world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies," the judge said at the time of his ruling. "That is a fantasy world, not the real world."

The trial is set to begin on Monday, October 2, during which exact damages to be paid will be determined.

Article continues below advertisement
melania donald
Source: mega

Melania wanted to renegotiate the agreement to provide more money for herself and Barron.

"Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements," the new prenup terms would "provide a more solid future" for Melania and Barron, the insider explained.

A separate source also stated that Melania wanted the renegotiate the legal agreement "to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The sources spoke with Page Six about Melania's renegotiated agreement.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.