Melania Trump 'Wasn't Interested' in Fulfilling Her First Lady Duties During Donald Trump's Presidency
During Donald Trump's presidency, his wife, Melania Trump, didn't seem focused on making history in the White House.
“I always felt that she didn’t want to be the first lady and she was unapologetic about it,” Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, told SheKnows in an interview. “She wasn’t interested in doing what we expected of her.”
If Donald, 77, who was recently indicted for a fourth time, becomes president again, Brower believes we won't "see or hear" from Melania, 53.
"If we do, it’s surprising," the author said, adding that it's most likely why Casey DeSantis is making a name for herself on the campaign trail alongside husband Ron DeSantis.
“Casey DeSantis is filling that more stereotypical wife, mother, advisor [role],” Brower said. “She reminds me a bit of Nancy Reagan. She’s his biggest protector.”
As OK! previously reported, Melania is apparently Donald's "secret" weapon amid the chaos.
The former model "is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump 'calm and focused' amid the h------- week of his being indicted for the third time," a source said on August 7.
"Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life," the insider continued. "Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check. She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it."
Though Melania has chosen to stay out of the spotlight, Kellyanne Conway insisted the former first lady was “'all in' on her husband’s candidacy and remained his 'most trusted and most transparent adviser,'" DNuyz reported.
“I know few people as comfortable in their skin as Melania Trump,” Conway said. “She knows who she is and keeps her priorities in check. Melania keeps them guessing, and they keep guessing wrong.”
Melania "remains defensive of her husband, sharing his belief that their family has been unfairly attacked," the outlet said.