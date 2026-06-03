Melania Trump Skipped Don Jr.'s Wedding to Avoid Spending Time With Donald's 'Adult Children From Previous Marriages': 'Tension Has Existed for Years'

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Insiders and media reports claim Melania and Barron Trump skipped Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to avoid spending the weekend with President Donald Trump's older children from his previous marriages. However, no official reason was given for their absence. Don Jr. married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in an intimate, 50-guest ceremony in the Bahamas on May 23. While several family members attended, the highly visible absences of the first couple and their son sparked intense public speculation.

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Source: MEGA Donald, Melania and Barron Trump did not attend Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding.

Sources close to the family told claimed Melania intentionally chose not to attend because she "refused" to spend an entire weekend celebrating with Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany. “Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages. That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly,” a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter in his "Naughty But Nice" Substack.

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Melania and Ivanka Trump Aren't Close

Source: MEGA An insider claimed there's always been tension between the first lady and the president's eldest daughter.

Melania has publicly stated that her approach to her stepchildren is based on "love and respect," allowing them their independence. However, observers and insiders often describe the dynamic as having underlying tension. Observers have documented a somewhat competitive dynamic between Melania and Ivanka. This was notably highlighted during the first Trump administration, when Ivanka took on highly visible White House roles and often acted as "acting" First Lady. At the same time, Melania prioritized a more private lifestyle in New York.

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Why Did the President Skip the Wedding?

Source: MEGA A source claimed Barron Trump doesn't have a strong relationship with his older half-siblings.

Barron did not attend either, as insiders reported the 20-year-old youngest son of Donald grew up in a completely different environment from his much older half-siblings, resulting in a weaker personal bond with them. According to White House statements and a post on Truth Social, the president skipped the nuptials due to pressing government duties and international tensions regarding Iran. “I said, you know, this is not good timing for me,” Trump explained. “I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed — by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about.”

Source: MEGA The president claimed he was too busy to attend his eldest son's wedding in the Bahamas.