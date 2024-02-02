Melania Trump's Stylist Paid Over $100,000 in 'Consulting Fees' From Donald Trump's Super PAC as Legal Expenses Pile Up

While it remains unclear what specific role Pierre plays in the Trump family, it is known that he assists Melania in selecting her outfits for official duties.

He has also designed some of her clothes, including the notorious large white hat she wore to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House for a state visit in 2018.

Melania's office did not respond to requests for comment regarding Pierre's involvement or responsibilities within the Trump family.

When asked about what he's currently working on, Pierre simply stated that he is focused on "upcoming projects" without providing further details.