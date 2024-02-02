Melania Trump's Stylist Paid Over $100,000 in 'Consulting Fees' From Donald Trump's Super PAC as Legal Expenses Pile Up
In the last six months of 2023, Melania Trump's stylist, Herve Pierre Braillard, reportedly received payments totaling over $100,000 from Donald Trump's Super PAC, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.
The payments were made in eight installments of $18,000, along with one payment of $6,000 labeled as "Strategy Consulting." This brings the total amount earned by Pierre from Trump's Save America leadership PAC since April 2022 to $371,000.
Herve Pierre, a French-American fashion designer who previously worked for Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta, has been associated with the former first lady since Trump's time in office. He is best known for designing her iconic ivory gown, which she wore to her husband's inaugural ball in January 2017.
While it remains unclear what specific role Pierre plays in the Trump family, it is known that he assists Melania in selecting her outfits for official duties.
He has also designed some of her clothes, including the notorious large white hat she wore to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House for a state visit in 2018.
Melania's office did not respond to requests for comment regarding Pierre's involvement or responsibilities within the Trump family.
When asked about what he's currently working on, Pierre simply stated that he is focused on "upcoming projects" without providing further details.
The former president's super PAC has been heavily burdened by legal expenses in the past year.
Last year, his Save America leadership PAC and the Make America Great Again PAC spent a staggering $56 million on legal fees, with $30 million being spent in the last half of the year. These expenses encompass legal representation across various criminal and civil cases Trump is facing in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida, and Georgia.
The charges against Trump range from his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection to attempts to overturn election results in Georgia. He is also involved in a case related to hush payments made to p--- star Stormy Daniels.
To defend himself against these charges, Trump's legal team has filed numerous briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking immunity from prosecution.
Recently, Trump was found liable for $83 million in damages for defaming E. Jean Carroll.
Trump has filed to appeal the verdict and has gone on to deny all wrongdoing, labeling all the charges against him a "political witch hunt."
Although he still has substantial funds available and the ability to raise more, the significant portion of money allocated to legal matters is reportedly proving to be a major concern for the former president.
The Daily Mail provided quotes and sources used in this article.