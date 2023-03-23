Donald Trump Eager To Show Off Being Handcuffed If He's Slapped With Unprecedented Charges In Hush Money Case: Report
Donald Trump continued to soak up his potential arrest publicity as the former president was reported to have said he hopes he’ll be handcuffed if he’s indicted.
Trump, who has been investigated on his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016, has revealed that if he was arrested, he wants it to be a "spectacle," according to a source close to the reality star.
The ex-commander-in-chief’s legal counsel strongly urged Trump to silently surrender to the authorities if he was in fact taken in. The legal counsel also advised his Secret Service members to be on high alert for safety threats.
Reportedly, in response to his counsel, the 76-year-old told his friends that he hoped he’d get shot because it would make him "a martyr."
The presidential candidate has also been under the assumption that the indictment may help his 2024 campaign and ignite his fan base.
As OK! previously reported, the drama began after Trump claimed he discovered information that he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.
On Saturday, March 18, Trump took to social media platform Truth Social stating he obtained this knowledge via "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office which allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros."
He claimed, "With no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."
He finished the message requesting his supporters to "protest, protest, protest" against the alleged unprecedented charges.
Though Tuesday has past, the father-of-five has yet to be indicted.
The possible indictment from the Manhattan DA was in reference to a $130,000 payment he allegedly made to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election. The ex-president has been accused of paying for the mistress’ silence in hopes of swaying election results, therefore, breaking election spending laws.
Back in 2018, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes associated with Trump, including the 2016 payment. Cohen said in court, "I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds."
