or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump Trolled for Sounding Like a Robot While Praising AI: 'Well, Her Intelligence Is Certainly Artificial'

photo of melania trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump was mocked for sounding robotic while giving a speech at Zoom's AI learning event for students on Friday, January 16.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump is being mocked again for the way she speaks.

Giving the opening remarks virtually at Zoom's AI learning event for students on Friday, January 16, she declared robotically, "The age of imagination is a new era powered by artificial intelligence, where one's curiosity can be satisfied almost magically in seconds."

Clips of the Slovenia-born U.S. first lady's address has been circulating on social media, with many criticizing her for sounding stilted. One user reposted a video of her remarks on X, and quipped, "Melania is delivering a speech on AI that sounds like it was written by AI."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/x

Melania Trump sounded robotic during her speech.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'She Can't Spell AI'

image of Social media users mocked Melania Trump's comments on AI.
Source: mega

Social media users mocked Melania Trump's comments on AI.

Another wrote, "Well her intelligence is certainly artificial," while a third added, "She LOOKS like she's AI."

A fourth user joked that "she can’t spell AI" while another person commented, "It was probably performed by AI, too."

"'Make it sound like something Michelle Obama would write' prompt," someone else said, referencing the allegations that she plagiarized sections of the former first lady's 2008 Democratic convention speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Nobody Is Buying Tickets to See Melania Trump's Documentary

image of Tickets for Melania Trump's documentary aren't selling, per a new report.
Source: mega

Tickets for Melania Trump's documentary aren't selling, per a new report.

The criticism of Donald Trump's wife comes as it was just revealed that nobody is buying any tickets to her upcoming documentary, MELANIA, which hits theaters on Friday, January 30.

Per a new report, barely any pre-sale tickets for the movie have sold, despite the president claiming otherwise.

"It's a very hard ticket... everybody wants tickets," Donald told the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, referring to the Thursday, January 29, premiere event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump claimed 'everybody wants tickets' to the premiere of her movie.
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed 'everybody wants tickets' to the premiere of her movie.

However, a source told Rob Shuter's Substack, "In New York, only a handful of seats have been booked. Palm Beach is no better."

"Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty, the insider dished, adding that they "may even hold back official box office numbers if the opening is weaker than expected."

Melania Trump Is the Least Popular First Lady

image of Melania Trump is the least popular first lady.
Source: mega

Melania Trump is the least popular first lady.

Moreover, Melania was declared the least popular first lady again. According to December 2025 YouGov polling, only 36 percent of Americans are fans of the FLOTUS.

More U.S. citizens expressed their distaste for the former model, with 43 percent disapproving of her while only 18 percent described their views as neutral.

In 2021, her approval rating stood around 42 percent, still making her one of the least popular first ladies.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.