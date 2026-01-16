Politics Melania Trump Trolled for Sounding Like a Robot While Praising AI: 'Well, Her Intelligence Is Certainly Artificial' Source: mega Melania Trump was mocked for sounding robotic while giving a speech at Zoom's AI learning event for students on Friday, January 16. Allie Fasanella Jan. 16 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump is being mocked again for the way she speaks. Giving the opening remarks virtually at Zoom's AI learning event for students on Friday, January 16, she declared robotically, "The age of imagination is a new era powered by artificial intelligence, where one's curiosity can be satisfied almost magically in seconds." Clips of the Slovenia-born U.S. first lady's address has been circulating on social media, with many criticizing her for sounding stilted. One user reposted a video of her remarks on X, and quipped, "Melania is delivering a speech on AI that sounds like it was written by AI."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania is delivering a speech on AI that sounds like it was written by AI pic.twitter.com/NGIOPRpNM1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Melania Trump sounded robotic during her speech.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Can't Spell AI'

Source: mega Social media users mocked Melania Trump's comments on AI.

Another wrote, "Well her intelligence is certainly artificial," while a third added, "She LOOKS like she's AI." A fourth user joked that "she can’t spell AI" while another person commented, "It was probably performed by AI, too." "'Make it sound like something Michelle Obama would write' prompt," someone else said, referencing the allegations that she plagiarized sections of the former first lady's 2008 Democratic convention speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Nobody Is Buying Tickets to See Melania Trump's Documentary

Source: mega Tickets for Melania Trump's documentary aren't selling, per a new report.

The criticism of Donald Trump's wife comes as it was just revealed that nobody is buying any tickets to her upcoming documentary, MELANIA, which hits theaters on Friday, January 30. Per a new report, barely any pre-sale tickets for the movie have sold, despite the president claiming otherwise. "It's a very hard ticket... everybody wants tickets," Donald told the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, referring to the Thursday, January 29, premiere event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed 'everybody wants tickets' to the premiere of her movie.

However, a source told Rob Shuter's Substack, "In New York, only a handful of seats have been booked. Palm Beach is no better." "Even in Trump country, theaters are practically empty, the insider dished, adding that they "may even hold back official box office numbers if the opening is weaker than expected."

Melania Trump Is the Least Popular First Lady

Source: mega Melania Trump is the least popular first lady.