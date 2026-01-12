Donald Trump Says 'Everybody Wants Tickets' to Melania's 'Incredible' Documentary Premiere — Despite Admitting He's Only Seen 'Pieces'
Jan. 12 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Donald Trump insisted wife Melania's upcoming documentary is "incredible," though the president confessed he has yet to watch the full film ahead of it's debut.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, he said, "I've seen pieces of it. It's incredible, I'll tell ya." Donald, 79, then added that the movie "seems to be captivating a lot of people's attention."
"It's a very hard ticket...everybody wants tickets," he declared, referring to the Thursday, January 29, premiere at the historic Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which he controversially renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center.
Citing one person apparently looking forward to the premiere, the POTUS said, "Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet...beautiful wife, great wife, said last night, 'Gee I wanna go.'"
Donald has previously referred to the Canadian hockey legend as a "close friend."
The commander-in-chief also rambled about the first lady's 2024 memoir being a No. 1 bestseller while predicting that her doc, titled Melania, is "going to do very [well]."
The 'MELANIA' Trailer Was Trolled on Social Media
The Brett Ratner-directed project, which will hit theaters on Friday, January 30, was called "weird" by many critics online after the trailer was released in December 2025.
"This is so f------ weird," one person wrote on X, while another asked, "WTF is this bull----?"
"It was all part of the grift," a third critic added, while another declared, "Omg! It felt like a mockumentary. I did not take that as an actual release for one moment."
- Donald Trump Praises 'Brilliant' and 'Private' Wife Melania as He Admits She Doesn't 'Like' Being on the Campaign Trail
- Family Feud Explodes: Melania Trump Bans Ivanka From 'MELANIA' Movie Premiere as 'She Wants This Night All to Herself,' Claims Source
- Donald Trump Says Wife Melania Will Be 'Active' in His Campaign: 'I Rely on Her for Advice'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What's Shown in the 'MELANIA' Trailer?
The former model, 55, has described the movie as as "a private, unfiltered look" at her life as she "navigate(s) family, business, and philanthropy" and chronicles her "remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America."
In one snippet from the trailer, the FLOTUS told her husband he's a "peacemaker" and a "unifier."
At another point, during a call with Donald, the president could be heard asking her, "Did you watch it?" to which she replied, "I did not, yeah, I will see it on the news."
The first couple's 19-year-old son, Barron, also appeared in the trailer — though it's unclear how much he will be featured.
Melania is reportedly very protective of her only child and was said to be "deeply uncomfortable" when stepson Eric Trump mentioned him in a November 2025 interview with Megyn Kelly.
According to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack, sources said the first lady went off on Eric for discussing Barron with the podcast host.