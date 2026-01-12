Politics Donald Trump Says 'Everybody Wants Tickets' to Melania's 'Incredible' Documentary Premiere — Despite Admitting He's Only Seen 'Pieces' Source: mega President Donald Trump told reporters that 'everybody wants tickets' to the January 29 premiere of wife Melania's documentary film. Allie Fasanella Jan. 12 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump insisted wife Melania's upcoming documentary is "incredible," though the president confessed he has yet to watch the full film ahead of it's debut. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, he said, "I've seen pieces of it. It's incredible, I'll tell ya." Donald, 79, then added that the movie "seems to be captivating a lot of people's attention." "It's a very hard ticket...everybody wants tickets," he declared, referring to the Thursday, January 29, premiere at the historic Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which he controversially renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The film will hit theaters on January 30.

Citing one person apparently looking forward to the premiere, the POTUS said, "Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet...beautiful wife, great wife, said last night, 'Gee I wanna go.'" Donald has previously referred to the Canadian hockey legend as a "close friend." The commander-in-chief also rambled about the first lady's 2024 memoir being a No. 1 bestseller while predicting that her doc, titled Melania, is "going to do very [well]."

Article continues below advertisement

Q: Have you seen the Melania movie yet?



Trump: I’ve seen pieces of it. It’s incredible….It’s going to be doing the premier at The Trump Kennedy Center. It’s a very hard ticket. Everybody,Wayne Gretzky and his wife. Beautiful wife..everybody wants ticketspic.twitter.com/FvnPZBXsb7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 12, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x Donald Trump bragged about his wife's documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'MELANIA' Trailer Was Trolled on Social Media

Source: mega The documentary's trailer dropped on December 17, 2025.

The Brett Ratner-directed project, which will hit theaters on Friday, January 30, was called "weird" by many critics online after the trailer was released in December 2025. "This is so f------ weird," one person wrote on X, while another asked, "WTF is this bull----?" "It was all part of the grift," a third critic added, while another declared, "Omg! It felt like a mockumentary. I did not take that as an actual release for one moment."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @melaniatrump/instagram Social media users mocked the film's trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Shown in the 'MELANIA' Trailer?

Source: mega The former model tells her husband that he's a 'peacemaker' and 'unifier' in the trailer.

The former model, 55, has described the movie as as "a private, unfiltered look" at her life as she "navigate(s) family, business, and philanthropy" and chronicles her "remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America." In one snippet from the trailer, the FLOTUS told her husband he's a "peacemaker" and a "unifier." At another point, during a call with Donald, the president could be heard asking her, "Did you watch it?" to which she replied, "I did not, yeah, I will see it on the news."

Source: mega It's unclear how much the first couple's son, Barron, will be featured in the film.