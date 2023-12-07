Melania Trump Wants Tucker Carlson to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024: Report
Sources close to the Trump family have reported that Melania Trump is urging her ex-president husband, Donald Trump, to consider naming Tucker Carlson as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.
While Donald has not made any official announcements regarding his potential VP pick, his wife's alleged backing of Tucker has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about his possible role in the 2024 campaign.
The race for the White House has been heating up, with several prominent Republican figures vying for the nomination. However, the suggestion of Tucker as a running mate adds a new twist to the political landscape. Known for his conservative viewpoints and strong support from his right-wing audience, Tucker has become a prominent figure in conservative media.
The idea of Tucker joining forces with the Trump campaign for the 2024 election has generated both excitement and skepticism among political commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Supporters argue that Tucker's popularity and ability to connect with conservative voters would complement Trump's appeal, potentially forming a formidable and captivating duo. Critics, on the other hand, question the former Fox News host's lack of political experience and argue that his inclusion on the ticket may undermine the seriousness of the campaign.
According to Axios, other potential nominees on Trump's shortlist include "Hillbilly Elegy" author and MAGA favorite J.D. Vance; Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and election denier Kari Lake; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Green.
While it remains to be seen whether Donald will ultimately choose Tucker as his running mate, the mere suggestion carries significant weight in MAGA circles.
If Melania's lobbying efforts are successful, it could shape the trajectory of the upcoming election and further solidify Tucker's position as a rising star in conservative politics.
As OK! previously reported, Donald recently claimed that he doesn't want any of his 2024 GOP primary rivals as his VP running mate.
During a speech at Drake Enterprises in Michigan, the former president targeted Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chirs Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, saying, “They’re all job candidates. They want to be in the, they will do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so."