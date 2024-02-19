Melania Trump Used Her Official Office in the White House So Infrequently That She Converted It Into a Gift-Wrapping Room
Melania Trump really didn't want to be in the White House, apparently.
According to a New York Times article that compared Trump to Jill Biden, the former was less than pleased to be in the political world.
“On January 6, 2021, Donald J. Trump wanted to stay in the White House," the article reads. “But his wife just wanted to go home. For months, Mrs. Trump had taken to walking around the Executive Residence in hotel-style terry cloth robes."
“According to several former aides, Mrs. Trump had visited the East Wing, where the first lady has an official office and staff, so infrequently that her empty office had been converted into a gift-wrapping room," the article continues.
Some of the aides that spoke to the outlet said Trump appeared exhausted and checked out, however, a spokesperson for the former first lady said the glimpse into her final last days was "misinformation."
As Jill was preparing to move into the White House after her husband won the 2020 election, Trump “had taken to wearing terry cloth bathrobes during the day and sorting through an office aides referred to as her ‘swag room,’ a locked room filled with key chains, crystal bookends and other trinkets from her time at the White House.”
“Over four years, Mrs. Trump showed how pretty much every aspect of being first lady, which carries no salary and no formal job description, is optional," the article notes.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote the 2020 book, Melania and Me, previously revealed that the former model "never wanted" to be first lady in the first place.
"It doesn't matter if Melania is there or not," Stephanie said on "The MeidasTouch Podcast," adding that the model would have "a lot more freedom" now since her son, Barron, will be 18 years old in March.
Winston Wolkoff said if Donald is in office again, it would only do more harm than good.
"It's very easy to use words, and that's who Melania is," Stephanie said.
"She can talk about independence, she can talk about grace, but they're empty words, they mean nothing she said, adding that Trump becoming the first lady again would be "the most tragic thing for our country. "
"Giving her that platform [would] do positively, absolutely nothing, except create more controversy," she concluded.