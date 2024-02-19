Melania Trump Used Her Official Office in the White House So Infrequently That She Converted It Into a Gift-Wrapping Room

“On January 6, 2021, Donald J. Trump wanted to stay in the White House," the article reads. “But his wife just wanted to go home. For months, Mrs. Trump had taken to walking around the Executive Residence in hotel-style terry cloth robes."

“According to several former aides, Mrs. Trump had visited the East Wing, where the first lady has an official office and staff, so infrequently that her empty office had been converted into a gift-wrapping room," the article continues.

Some of the aides that spoke to the outlet said Trump appeared exhausted and checked out, however, a spokesperson for the former first lady said the glimpse into her final last days was "misinformation."