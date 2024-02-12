'Miserable' Melania Trump Sparks Photoshop Rumors After She Makes Rare Appearance With Husband Donald
Donald and Melania Trump made a rare appearance together at Mar-a-Lago in early February, but people couldn't help but zoom in on the photo, as it didn't look real.
The pair posed alongside Israeli model Noy Tawil, but people thought something was up with the snapshot which was shared on social media.
One person wrote, "Looks photoshopped," while another said, "Photoshopped and she looks like she’s miserable."
"This is an old picture. She won't even sit beside him in a car," a third person said, referring to how Donald, 77, didn't even take the same car as his wife after her mother's funeral in January.
A fourth person stated, "Melania despises him! I wonder how much money she gets or will get to stay by his side? I hope at least she is educating Barron to NOT be like his father!" while a fifth said, "It looks like they planted his head on that body."
As OK! previously reported, there's been rumors the two barely get along since the former model, 53, is hardly seen with her husband — especially on the campaign trail.
However, as the 2024 election grows closer and closer, Donald claimed his wife will be more active going forward.
"She wants to make America great again, too," he noted of his wife. "I rely on her for advice and all the others. I think she will be very active in the sense of being active."
Donald also admitted he's been "concerned" about his family as they've been scrutinized ever since he won the 2016 election.
"They did tremendous job in terms of economic development and jobs, every one of them," he said of his brood before chatting about his youngest son, Barron, who is almost seven feet tall.
"He's a good boy, smart, good athlete, very good boy," he said.
According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former advisor to the mom-of-one, Melania isn't some damsel in distress.
When asked by CNN host Abby Phillip if Melania would be out and about more in the future, Winston Wolkoff replied, "I do feel strongly that Melania Trump isn't going anywhere. I believe that Melania will stay by Donald's side. Throughout all of this, she is his partner in crime."
"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," she told Phillip. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."