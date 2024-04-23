Melania Trump 'Watching Every Ounce of Coverage' From Donald's Hush Money Trial, Claims Ex-Aide: She Wants 'Proof'
Though Melania Trump is not in attendance at Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York City, she is apparently tuning in, according to former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
"I can guarantee she is watching every ounce of coverage, and when that came out, it peaked her interest. Melania is very much about proof. Show proof. So, if more damaging stuff should come out that she didn't know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here about Stormy especially, if some other stuff comes out, I think that will be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing. That is something she always paid quite a bit of attention to was proof," Stephanie told CNN's Erin Burnett.
As OK! previously reported, people pointed out how Donald's family didn't seem to show up for him during this difficult time.
"I have rarely seen a defendant facing trial alone with no family, at least one person, in the courtroom for him," a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's a sad commentary for a former president with four grown children & a wife, all of whom seem to have deserted him in the moment."
Other people weighed in about the ex-president, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election, being on his own.
One person wrote, "Considering the number of people who have been found guilty in Trump's sphere and the subject matter of this particular trial, it's not all that surprising. It has a certain ick factor," while another added, "And let's not forget the irony of a man who spent his entire presidency attacking and undermining the justice system now having to face the consequences of his own alleged crimes. It's like a Greek tragedy, if Greek tragedies were written by a reality TV producer with a spray tan."
However, according to an insider, Melania, 53, is staying put.
"She's not going anywhere. She's there for him," a source told Daily Mail. "They're going through it together. She's been the rock of the family."
Grisham previously spoke out about what Melania is likely feeling amid the trial.
"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," she told CNN in another interview.