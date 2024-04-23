Melania Trump 'Watching Every Ounce of Coverage' From Donald's Hush Money Trial, Claims Ex-Aide: She Wants 'Proof'

As OK! previously reported, people pointed out how Donald's family didn't seem to show up for him during this difficult time.

"I have rarely seen a defendant facing trial alone with no family, at least one person, in the courtroom for him," a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's a sad commentary for a former president with four grown children & a wife, all of whom seem to have deserted him in the moment."