'She's Not Going Anywhere': Melania Trump Has 'Been the Rock of the Family' Amid Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial

Donald has denied any wrongdoing and apparently wants to make his wife proud, as he "fears" her, Grisham said.

"It will personally trouble him, when it comes to his family, certainly with Melania. When we were in the White House and the news first hit with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, the Playboy Playmate, I was with Mrs. Trump the whole time, and she wasn't happy about it. Many days she talked to me about how unhappy she was about everything that was happening. She chose to not go to the State of the Union with him, she chose not to walk to Marine One with him. She is the one person who I think Donald Trump really fears and respects. I guarantee this isn't a great weekend or Sunday for Donald Trump right now," she shared on April 14.