'She's Not Going Anywhere': Melania Trump Has 'Been the Rock of the Family' Amid Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
As Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial case, it looks like his wife, Melania Trump, is keeping calm and carrying on.
"She's not going anywhere. She's there for him," a source told Daily Mail. "They're going through it together. She's been the rock of the family."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, has been in court since the trial began on Monday, April 15, but his family, including Melania, were nowhere in sight, leading people to speculate about everyone's whereabouts.
"I have rarely seen a defendant facing trial alone with no family, at least one person, in the courtroom for him," a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's a sad commentary for a former president with four grown children & a wife, all of whom seem to have deserted him in the moment."
Other people weighed in about the ex-president, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election, being on his own. One person wrote, "Considering the number of people who have been found guilty in Trump's sphere and the subject matter of this particular trial, it's not all that surprising. It has a certain ick factor," while another added, "And let's not forget the irony of a man who spent his entire presidency attacking and undermining the justice system now having to face the consequences of his own alleged crimes. It's like a Greek tragedy, if Greek tragedies were written by a reality TV producer with a spray tan."
It makes sense Melania might not want to be part of his trial, as she was previously upset when she learned about Donald allegedly being unfaithful to her.
"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said during an interview with CNN.
- Melania Trump 'Is Extremely Excited' Husband Donald Trump Likely Can't Attend Barron's Graduation, Michael Cohen Claims
- Melania Trump Could 'Make or Break' Donald Trump's Candidacy Amid Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial: Report
- Donald Trump's Lack of Support From His Family Amid Hush Money Trial Draws Attention: 'Deserted Him'
"She didn't take it lightly at all. We went to the State of the Union separately. She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man. She's a very independent and strong woman," Grisham said, referring to when the accusations were first made public.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Donald has denied any wrongdoing and apparently wants to make his wife proud, as he "fears" her, Grisham said.
"It will personally trouble him, when it comes to his family, certainly with Melania. When we were in the White House and the news first hit with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, the Playboy Playmate, I was with Mrs. Trump the whole time, and she wasn't happy about it. Many days she talked to me about how unhappy she was about everything that was happening. She chose to not go to the State of the Union with him, she chose not to walk to Marine One with him. She is the one person who I think Donald Trump really fears and respects. I guarantee this isn't a great weekend or Sunday for Donald Trump right now," she shared on April 14.