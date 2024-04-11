OK Magazine
'It's Humiliating!': Donald Trump 'Quite Worried' About Embarrassing Wife Melania During Hush Money Trial

Apr. 11 2024, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Melania Trump might be freaking out ahead of her husband Donald Trump's hush money trial, which is set to begin on Monday, April 15, according to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," she said during an interview with CNN.

Grisham said the allegations are an "embarrassment to him with his family, and more importantly with his wife Melania."

Melania Trump is rarely seen out with her husband, Donald Trump.

"She didn't take it lightly at all. We went to the State of the Union separately. She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man. She's a very independent and strong woman," Grisham said, referring to when the accusations were first made public.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was charged on a 34-count indictment for allegedly paying off adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep quiet about their alleged tryst.

Melania Trump is likely 'humiliated' over the upcoming trial, a former staffer said.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claims he ever slept with Daniels.

Meanwhile, Daniels, 45, recently released a documentary, called Stormy, which detailed what she went through after coming forward about the ex-president, 77.

“I was completely sure that I was going to die,” she said, recalling how angry many of Trump’s supporters were following her 60 Minutes interview.

“I wasn't trying to be a champion for #MeToo or for any other movement. Originally, I just did this for purely f------ selfish reasons. I wanted to stand up for myself and save my own a--, not everyone else’s,” she confessed.

Donald Trump allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Donald Trump denied he slept with Stormy Daniels.

Ultimately, Daniels is hopeful Trump will end up behind bars.

"I loosely used to be like looking up things all the time, and I started to go crazy. I don't follow as closely as I used to; I'm not up to the minute, but it is clear that self-implosion is happening. I don't know the exact date, but I am going to speak with prosecutors before the end of the year, so everything is on track there. I just hope that justice is served and there is hope on the horizon," she previously told OK!.

"It's insane to me that somebody could possible be president from prison! Who would have thought that we needed to make that law and this could ever be a possibility?" she continued, referring to how Trump could end up behind bars as he's currently facing four indictments. "It's so mind-blowing to me. I can't believe it. As more lawsuits have come forward, it's like, 'OK, maybe this guy isn't fit to be in office.'"

