Melania Trump's Unpredictability and 'Power' Terrify 'Everybody in the White House,' Author Claims: She's 'a Wild Card'
July 21 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
White House staffers and officials are terrified of Melania Trump's unpredictability and potential power, according to a Substack column published by journalist and author Michael Wolff. Writing for his newsletter HOWL in an entry titled "Melania: The Wild Card," Wolff portrays the First Lady as the ultimate unguided force within President Donald Trump's orbit.
Wolff stated that everyone in the White House fears Melania because she is the one person neither the president nor his staff can truly control.
The column stated, "Everybody in the White House is afraid of Melania Trump and her power — that is, if she chooses to use it."
Donald and Melania Trump's Relationship Has Soured
While aides generally assume she will not dismantle the administration from within, they remain permanently uncertain.
“They largely think she won’t, or at least won’t use it so obviously enough to threaten the palace directly, but they can’t be sure. At the same time, they think that the relationship between the president and his wife is probably at its lowest point since the Stormy Daniels trial — and that was very low,” Wolff explained.
This inner-circle panic reportedly intensified following a bizarre public address by Melania, where she explicitly denied having any past relationship with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Wolff claimed the relationship between Donald and Melania has hit its lowest point. The couple allegedly "barely speak," and Melania continues to reside primarily in New York rather than full-time at the White House.
“There is hardly even the pretense that she lives in the White House,” Wolff added.
White House officials are also reportedly deeply concerned about her independent monetization efforts, viewing her self-dealing and focus on self-promotion as a threat that puts her on a "collision course" with the octogenarian POTUS.
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Is Melania Trump Seeking More Attention?
“Of all the self-dealing among Trump family members, Melania’s moves — not just about money, but about calling attention to herself — are seen as most disturbing to the White House, and most in danger of putting her on a collision course with the president,” Wolff wrote.
“It’s okay to make money in the Trump White House and in the Trump family, not so okay to make yourself the main event,” he added about the potential of wife outshining her attention-thirsty husband.
The steely FLOTUS’ evasiveness has led staff to walk on eggshells about her intentions.
Melania Trump Is 'Freer Now'
“Almost nobody near Trump — including Trump himself — knows Melania’s moves until she makes them,” Wolff said.
“Trump’s political vulnerabilities lie in plain sight — the grift, his violations of the law, the dubiousness of his associates, and the questions about his own physical and mental health,” Wolff wrote.
“But aides, lawyers, doctors, congressional leaders, and billionaires, all depending on his favor, have so far been willing to participate in one of history’s greatest stonewall efforts,” he concluded. “His wife, freer now and more distant than she ever has been from him in their marriage, is a wild card that he can’t seem to control or even game.”