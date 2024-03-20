Melania Trump's 2-Word Response to Attending More Events With Husband Donald Gets Torn Apart by Ex-Pal
Melania Trump made a rare appearance alongside husband Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 19, and when she was asked if she would be out and about more prior to the 2024 election, her answer was pretty vague.
"When a journalist asked, 'Mrs. Trump, are you going to return to the campaign trail with your husband?' Melania said,'“Stay Tuned.' Let me interpret this for you DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATHE!" Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, ripped her apart via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 19.
Of course, people chimed in on the pair, who are rarely seen out together.
"How is this a surprise? Look at Melania's body language; she has no desire to be standing next to Trump," one person noted, while another said, "She hates him."
A third person added, "She does her once a month contractual obligation and then bolts .. guess she knows now that she ain’t getting a big inheritance from him now. That’s called KARMA @MELANIATRUMP. And I’m loving it for u."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, stated his wife would be out and about more as the presidential race heats up.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he said at the time. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
- 'Perception Is Everything': Donald Trump Is No Longer Chivalrous Toward Wife Melania Trump, Ex-Aide Claims
- Melania Trump Avoids Making Eye Contact With Husband Donald Trump During Rare Appearance at Halloween Party: Watch
- 'Creep!': Donald Trump Ogles Woman in Tight Dress as Melania Remains Out of the Spotlight — Watch
Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Stephanie has given her take on the couple.
"Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently. Take a [eye emoji]," the ex-aide shared via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 10, as a video of Donald not giving his wife the time of day appeared on the screen.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Needless to say, people never had a good impression of Donald.
One person wrote, "I don't remember ever seeing him be chivalrous. There are a lot of videos showing him [getting] into cars first, walking in front of her on tarmacs, etc. She's just another object to him, like the former Queen," while another said, "He didn't as president either. If it was raining and they were walking to the helicopter, he kept the umbrella to himself and let her get wet. He would get in the vehicle on the closest side and shut the door. She would have to go around to the other side."