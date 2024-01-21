Melania Trump 'Practically Had Her Bags Packed Last Year,' But Donald 'Convinced' Her to Stay 'Through the Campaign'
Melania and Donald Trump's marriage has evolved into a business arrangement, according to an insider. So much so, the former first lady, 53, was ready to leave her hubby, but he somehow had her stay put — for now, at least.
“She practically had her bags packed last year, but Donald made concessions and renegotiated their prenup for at least a third time to convince her to stay through the campaign,” an insider dished.
To make matters worse, Melania has been staying under the radar, especially after her mother, Amalija Knavs, died on January 9 at 78 years old. “Melania has been dealing with her mom’s illness for a while, so the last thing she wants to do is show up for photo ops,” spilled a source.
Melania broke the news via X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."
Melania and Donald were both seen at the funeral, which was held in Florida on Thursday, January 18.
Prior to the funeral, Donald lost it after Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan refused to push back his trial a week so he could be there for his partner.
"My wife's mother, who was incredible and a great beauty inside and out – incredible woman – she just died," Trump told the Indianola crowd on Sunday, January 14. "And my wife was pretty devastated by that. I have a trial going on, a totally fake trial. And we asked the judge if I could take a day off for a funeral for my mother-in-law, who was very close to me also. And he said, 'No.' These are animals. Can you imagine that?"
He continued: "These are bad people, these are radical left lunatics that want to hurt me, because they think it's gonna hurt me at the polls so that [Joe] Biden can win the election. I don't think the people are going to fall for it. I'd like to support my wife who is going to be standing at a funeral of her mother, who is a very special woman. Is she supposed to stand there alone? No, no, I'll be there. One way or the other, I'll be there. But what a disgrace that a judge would not say, 'Yes, we can take a day off.'"
