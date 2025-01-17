Melania Trump Hints the Obamas Withheld Information on White House Rules During 'Challenging' Transition Process in 2017

When asked if the Bidens have been helpful with the process, she avoided answering the question directly.

"They’re still living there and will be out on January 20," she said. "The transition team has only five hours to move Bidens out to move us in."

While Melania did not share her own opinions on the matter, earlier this month, Donald accused President Joe Biden of "doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible," in a post shared to Truth Social.

"From Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes," he penned. "Fear not, these 'Orders' will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength."