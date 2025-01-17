Melania Trump Hints the Obamas Withheld Information on White House Rules During 'Challenging' Transition Process in 2017
Melania Trump appeared to make a dig at the Obamas and other members of that administration while detailing the "challenging" process of transitioning into the White House for the first time in 2017.
On a recent installment of Fox and Friends, the mother-of-one, 54, explained the move will be very different for her and President-elect Donald Trump, 78, this time.
"The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living, I know the process," she shared. "The first time was challenging, we didn’t have much of the information."
"The information was [withheld] for us from [the] previous administration," she added. "It’s a very different transition this time."
Melania said the second time around, she's been able to understand "the rules" and "process[es]" of the White House much better.
"I have the plans, I already packed, I have selected the furniture. So it’s a very different transition this time," she continued. "I think it will be an exciting four years. We have a lot to do to put the country back in shape."
- Melania Trump Claims She Tries to 'Enjoy' the Election Cycle Despite Her Absence From Husband Donald's Campaign
- Donald Trump Boasts Wife Melania Is 'Beloved by the People' as He Confirms She'll Be Joining Him at the White House for Second Term
- Melania Trump to Live 'Part-Time' at the White House So She Can Be a 'Hands-on Mother' to Son Barron in New York: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When asked if the Bidens have been helpful with the process, she avoided answering the question directly.
"They’re still living there and will be out on January 20," she said. "The transition team has only five hours to move Bidens out to move us in."
While Melania did not share her own opinions on the matter, earlier this month, Donald accused President Joe Biden of "doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible," in a post shared to Truth Social.
"From Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes," he penned. "Fear not, these 'Orders' will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength."
Aside from her opinions on the transition process, elsewhere in the interview, Melania opened up on the criticism she's received in the past and if she believes it will be different throughout her husband's second term as POTUS.
"I just feel that people didn’t accept me. Maybe they didn’t understand me the way maybe they do now. And I didn’t have much support," the 54-year-old revealed. "Maybe some people see me as just a wife of the president, but I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts, I have my own, ‘yes’ and ‘no.'"