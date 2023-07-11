Antonio, Who? Melanie Griffith Covers Up Tattoo of Ex-Husband With New Ink for Her 4 Kids

Melanie Griffith is closing a chapter once and for all. The actress, 65, recently showed off a new tattoo on her arm, which covered the last trace of her old heart-shaped tattoo, which was dedicated to her ex-husband Antonio Banderas, whom she filed for divorce from in 2014 after 18 years of marriage.

In new photos obtained by a news outlet, the blonde beauty revealed a crossword-style tattoo with the names of her four children: daughter Stella, 26, whom she shares with Banderas, 62, as well as stepson Jesse Johnson, 40, son Alexander Bauer, 37, and daughter Dakota Johnson, 33.