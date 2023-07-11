Antonio, Who? Melanie Griffith Covers Up Tattoo of Ex-Husband With New Ink for Her 4 Kids
Melanie Griffith is closing a chapter once and for all. The actress, 65, recently showed off a new tattoo on her arm, which covered the last trace of her old heart-shaped tattoo, which was dedicated to her ex-husband Antonio Banderas, whom she filed for divorce from in 2014 after 18 years of marriage.
In new photos obtained by a news outlet, the blonde beauty revealed a crossword-style tattoo with the names of her four children: daughter Stella, 26, whom she shares with Banderas, 62, as well as stepson Jesse Johnson, 40, son Alexander Bauer, 37, and daughter Dakota Johnson, 33.
(Griffith shares Dakota and stepson Jesse with her first husband, Don Johnson, and shares son Alexander with ex-husband Steven Bauer.)
Griffith and Banderas first met in 1989, but their romance didn't begin until they worked together on the 1995 rom-com Two Much.
“It was very, very fast and very compulsive, but at the same time, we were tied at the time,” Banderas told Diane Sawyer in a 2002 interview. “We tried as much as we could to be respectful. We just thought this may be one of those, you know, infatuation moments that we have when we shoot movies because we got to play together a couple, so let’s just go home.”
The stars got married in 1996 and later welcomed daughter Stella.
Though their relationship didn't work out, the two have stayed on good terms with one another.
In March, Banderas and Griffith had lunch with their daughter in Los Angeles, Calif., and even documented the sweet moment on Instagram.
"Meeting Melanie. Lunch in the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hotel with our daughter Stella," the Zorro actor captioned the photo of the trio.
Of course, people were thrilled to see the pair on the same page after all these years.
“Beautiful photo Antonio... How beautiful they can come together to share a moment... Good for the three of them!!” one person wrote, while another added, “Stella is so beautiful, looks a lot like Dakota ❤️."
“I'm so glad exes are getting along. You never know when you might need them like the case of Demi Moore with Bruce Willis,” another said, referring Moore’s support for Willis throughout his tragic dementia diagnosis.
