Melissa Gorga Declares 'The Door Is Shut' On A Reconciliation With Teresa Giudice: 'It's Exhausting'
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will not be patching things up any time soon.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars' decades long feud came to a head in an epic fight right before the Skinny Italian author's headline-making wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022 — resulting in Melissa and Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, not attending the ceremony.
"I mean, the door's shut right now," the Envy boutique owner explained in a new interview of the possibility of reconciling with her sister-in-law. "It's exhausting, if I'm being honest. I think I say that a lot this season. It's up and down, and in and out, and high and not high. I'm mad, I'm not mad. I'm going to stab you. Just, how about, get away?"
"That's the point I'm at. I'm comfortable enough in my skin," she said of making peace with their family's distance. "I am secure enough that I don't feel guilty anymore. I know I've always done the right thing. Not perfect, but I've really tried to help and fix it, so I'm washing my hands now. I'm done. I'm done with the toxic."
Despite the fight tearing their family apart, Melissa admitted setting boundaries with Teresa is for the best. "You have one life. It's like, let's live it healthy. Let's live it with the right circle around us. Let's keep it positive with the right people that are wishing good on us. That's where I'm at right now in life," she continued.
"So we're done. We wish everybody well. I wish her family well. I wish her marriage lasts a thousand years. I really do," the "On Display" singer added. "I want everyone to be happy and find peace. That's all I want."
- Jackie Goldschneider 'Doesn't See' The Cast Of 'RHONJ' Ever Coming Together Amid Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Feud: 'We Are All Taking Sides'
- 'RHONJ' Newbie Rachel Fuda Dishes On 'Surreal' Filming Experience & Being 'Caught Off Guard' By Intense Confrontations
- Teresa Giudice Shuts Down Speculation She's Exiting 'RHONJ' Amid Joe & Melissa Gorga Feud: 'I Started The Show!'
Even Melissa and Teresa's fellow cast members could tell the writing was on the wall, as the rift between the two completely divided the group. "I don't see a time when Teresa and Melissa, even if they make up, that they'll ever really like each other," Jackie Goldschneider exclusively told OK!.
"I think Melissa's friends are her friends and Teresa's friends are her friends. I just don't foresee them really, really getting over their past, which this season really cemented. I don't see how everyone could really come together because we are all taking sides," the attorney made clear.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People conducted the interview with Gorga.