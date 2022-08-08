Newlywed Teresa Giudice Wants Joe & Melissa Gorga To Pay Up For Skipping Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Source
Love isn't the only thing lost between Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga. After The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars grabbed headlines because the contractor and wife Melissa Gorga decided to bail on the Skinny Italian author's wedding to Luis Ruelas, Teresa is demanding that the couple pays for their empty spots.
An insider revealed to Radar that since the Gorgas previously RSVPed "yes" to the lavish August 6th event, the OG housewife got stuck with the bill for their uneaten plates when they bailed at the last minute.
'RHONJ' STAR TERESA GIUDICE REVEALS WHO WILL BE HER MAID OF HONOR WHEN SHE MARRIES FIANCÉ LUIS RUELAS
“Joe and Melissa had both RSVPed ‘Yes.’ They had both selected what they were going to eat but then dropped out a few days before," the source dished of the family feud. "Teresa had paid for them and now she wants her money back.”
“Meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are not cheap. It’s rude to say ‘yes,’ and then change your mind in the 11th hour. This stuff isn’t refundable. Teresa got stuck with the check and to make matters worse, Joe and Melissa didn’t even send her a gift," the insider added.
Joe and Melissa had reportedly been planning to attend the nuptials until tensions came to a boiling point during the filming of the RHONJ season finale, where Teresa allegedly brought up rumors about their marriage.
"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," an insider revealed. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs. It's telling that Teresa didn't have one relative at her wedding. But that's the choice Teresa made."
DORINDA MEDLEY TALKS OPENING HER HOME TO SEVEN HOUSEWIVES FOR 'RHUGT' SEASON 2: 'WE ALL HAD OUR MOMENTS'
The family rift sent fans into a tizzy on social media, where both the Envy Boutique owner and the entrepreneur took to their Instagram accounts on Friday, August 5, to throw shade at the Standing Strong author, showing themselves partying and spending time with Melissa's side of the family.
"Blood doesn't make you family," Joe penned alongside a snap of himself with his wife's sisters and family members. The "On Display" singer also shared a video of her family dancing alongside text that read, "God blessed me with an amazing family.”
While Melissa's close pals Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider — who previously butted heads with the bride — were partying it up at the New Jersey event, the mother-of-three and her husband were spotted relaxing at their Jersey Shore residence.