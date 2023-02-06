Jackie Goldschneider 'Doesn't See' The Cast Of 'RHONJ' Ever Coming Together Amid Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Feud: 'We Are All Taking Sides'

"I didn't do anything different," Goldschneider spills of her smaller role. "I didn't have that pressure of giving this big storyline and wondering if people are going to like it. When you don't have that pressure, you can just give everything! You're just there to move story along and give your opinion. I had a great time!"

Despite some people feeling as if the part time status would be an insult for the mother-of-four, she quickly found the silver lining in the situation. "The word I hate the most is demoted," she continues. "It sounds very negative and it makes the whole experience sound like it should be negative, but it's really not a negative experience."

"Bravo has so many new shows because of streaming that it's like being a Housewife, you're never like not a Housewife," Goldschneider says. "I'll always be or have been a Housewife. I don't know how long the friend thing will last, but for me to just say, 'Oh no, for one season you want to take my title away, that's it. I'm leaving and like never coming back, that would just be stupid.' There's so many opportunities within the Bravo universe and I love this show, so why would I ever walk away because of that?"