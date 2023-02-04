'RHONJ' Newbie Rachel Fuda Dishes On 'Surreal' Filming Experience & Being 'Caught Off Guard' By Intense Confrontations

The mother-of-three and devoted wife spoke exclusively with OK! about the surreal experience of joining the iconic cast, navigating an already established group of dynamic women and witnessing the devastating breakdown between the Gorgas and Giudices.

"It was such an out of body experience," Fuda explains. "I remember sitting in [costar] Jen Fessler's backyard and I thought to myself 'I'm sitting at a table with the cast of The Real Housewives in New Jersey. How did this happen?' How did I get here?'"