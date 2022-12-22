Teresa Giudice, Joe & Melissa Gorga Come To Blows Before Wedding In 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Trailer

This may be the final nail in the coffin for Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga.

In the trailer for the highly anticipated Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, set to premiere Tuesday, February 7, the siblings along with their respective spouses, Luis Ruelas and Melissa Gorga, clash ahead of the Skinny Italian author's headline-making wedding to the businessman — resulting in the contractor and the boutique owner to skip out on attending the nuptials.