Lies Exposed: Leaked Text Messages Prove Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice Actually Communicated After Intense 'RHONJ' Reunion

During a confessional in the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the Bravo hit, the boutique owner explained how she texted the Skinny Italian author to let her know she was not hurt about not being asked to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“I’m just letting you know, I’m truly fine with not being in the wedding. I donate want to bring it up again within out family moving forward. I wish you all the best. I’m not going to get mad at you for what Jennifer [Aydin] does and you shouldn’t get mad at me for what Margaret [Josephs] does. Goodnight,” the text message, sent on March 31, 2022, from Melissa to Teresa read.