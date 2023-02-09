Lies Exposed: Leaked Text Messages Prove Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice Actually Communicated After Intense 'RHONJ' Reunion
Melissa Gorga may have some explaining to do.
After claiming her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, never texted her back after she sent a lengthly peace offering following The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion, newly surfaced evidence seem to disprove her account.
During a confessional in the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the Bravo hit, the boutique owner explained how she texted the Skinny Italian author to let her know she was not hurt about not being asked to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
“I’m just letting you know, I’m truly fine with not being in the wedding. I donate want to bring it up again within out family moving forward. I wish you all the best. I’m not going to get mad at you for what Jennifer [Aydin] does and you shouldn’t get mad at me for what Margaret [Josephs] does. Goodnight,” the text message, sent on March 31, 2022, from Melissa to Teresa read.
According to Melissa, the next time Teresa reached out to her was two months later in May when the Dancing With the Stars alum asked if she and Joe Gorga wanted to attend her 50th birthday party in Tulum, which would not be filmed for the show. “Teresa, I texted you driving home from the reunion and you never answered back until now,” Melissa recalled texting her husband's sister on May 3.
However, according to uncovered messages, the Bravo stars communicated multiple times between March and May. "I'm at Joey [sic] school can't talk, I can call you back later?" an alleged text dated April 29, 2022, from Melissa read, to which Teresa replied, "What's your address? I spoke to him I'm getting his birthday gift."
In other exchanges before May, the pair sent funny photos, talked about where to get sneakers at the mall and even exchanged an invite to a charity event on May 3, 2022.
In a message also dated May 3, Teresa wrote to Melissa, "After watching the reunion I do feel and know that our families have gone backwards. I want us to be a better example for our children, starting with myself. I love you and I just want things to be better. Are you free for lunch next week?"
The family vitriol came to a head in August of last year in the lead up to Teresa's wedding, which Melissa and Joe did not attend. "I mean, the door's shut right now," the "On Display" vocalist said about reconciliation in a recent interview. "It's exhausting, if I'm being honest. I think I say that a lot this season. It's up and down, and in and out, and high and not high. I'm mad, I'm not mad. I'm going to stab you. Just, how about, get away?"
