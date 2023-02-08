Still At War: Teresa Giudice Won't Reconcile With Brother Joe Because She Needs 'To Heal Herself,' Be Around 'People That Are Happy For Me'
Teresa Giudice officially turned the page on toxic family dynamics.
The OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey made it clear she will not be prioritizing fixing her relationship with brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga any time soon, following years of tension that came to a head during filming for the hit Bravo series' 13th Season.
“Right now, I need to heal myself,” Giudice told reporter Rachel Lindsay about where things stand with her estranged family members. “And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health.”
The Skinny Italian author explained the harsh remarks the Gorgas made without her knowledge in their years on the reality show made it more difficult to consider mending fences. “Starting from Season 3 on, I really didn’t watch the show. I was just busy raising my daughters and it was real hard for me to watch again. That is when my family came on, and it was not a good situation,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained.
“I am definitely watching from now on and I have been watching… I have watched it all and it is sad to watch," she continued, before highlighting the silver lining of not knowing what was going on behind her back. “In hindsight, I should have saw what was being said about me… Maybe it saved a lot of heartaches because maybe things would have been worse… I kept the peace while my parents were alive.”
Prior to the Bravo star's August 2022 wedding to husband Luis Ruelas, Giudice and the Gorgas made headlines for allegedly getting into a huge fight — while cameras were rolling — which resulted in the married couple not showing up to the Standing Strong author's lavish ceremony.
“This season was very, very emotional for me, and when you watch this season, you will see," Giudice said, adding, “I think I will surprise you.”
When asked if the separation of her family would make her want to exit the show, which she's starred on since 2009, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast member declared she would never even consider it. “I started this and I am not gonna just walk away… I have been through highs and lows from the beginning," she emphasized.
Extra conducted the interview with Giudice.