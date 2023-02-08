Still At War: Teresa Giudice Won't Reconcile With Brother Joe Because She Needs 'To Heal Herself,' Be Around 'People That Are Happy For Me'

“Right now, I need to heal myself,” Giudice told reporter Rachel Lindsay about where things stand with her estranged family members. “And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health.”

The Skinny Italian author explained the harsh remarks the Gorgas made without her knowledge in their years on the reality show made it more difficult to consider mending fences. “Starting from Season 3 on, I really didn’t watch the show. I was just busy raising my daughters and it was real hard for me to watch again. That is when my family came on, and it was not a good situation,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained.