Melissa Gorga Slammed For Telling Fans To 'Kill With Kindness' As Drama With Niece Gia Rages On: 'Treat Your Family With The Same Motto'
Melissa Gorga just threw some shade — and it seemed to have put her right in the hot seat.
The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, February 18, to flaunt her flawless figure while sunbathing during a weekend getaway in the Bahamas, however, her followers were more focused on her caption than the drool-worthy photo.
"Kill them with kindness," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote alongside photos of her in a skin-baring bikini.
The brunette bombshell's 2.7 million Instagram followers were left displeased by her words of wisdom, as they accused her of not following that advice when it comes to her own relationships.
"I wish you would treat your family with the same motto. You and Joe [Gorga] used to my favorite, but it became clear that you are absolutely jealous of Teresa [Giudice] and the love she found. I hope you and Joe can make it last. Just remember how much you USED to like him," one disappointed fan expressed of Melissa's husband and sister-in-law.
"Your little backhanded, passive comments show your insecurities and your triggers 😬. Just be happy and live your life," a second user ridiculed, while a third added, "girl you still throwing subliminals to Teresa in your captions? 😂😂😂 I think your jealous because Teresa got a fresh start and remarried and you want the same thing . 😩."
- Melissa Gorga Tells Niece Gia Giudice To 'Get Hate Out Of Your Heart' After She Slams Uncle Joe For Bahamas Reunion With Her Dad
- 'RHONJ' Arch Enemies Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita ‘Forgive’ Each Other, Reunite In ‘Mutual Disdain’ For Melissa Gorga
- Lies Exposed: Leaked Text Messages Prove Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice Actually Communicated After Intense 'RHONJ' Reunion
Melissa posted her shady caption just one day before she instructed her niece Gia Giudice to "get hate out of your heart" after the 22-year-old bashed her uncle for sharing a random reunion with her deported father, Joe Giudice, on social media. Gia's upset stemmed from the fact that her mom's brother has repeatedly bashed her dad on the Housewives series.
“We both spoke poorly about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history together," Melissa told her niece of the ongoing family feud in a since-removed response to Gia.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and were able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father," Gia expressed in a now-deleted comment on the viral video, which featured the ex brother-in-laws embracing in a hug during a run-in at a resort in the Bahamas.
"You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post," Gia concluded.