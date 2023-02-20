Melissa Gorga Slammed For Telling Fans To 'Kill With Kindness' As Drama With Niece Gia Rages On: 'Treat Your Family With The Same Motto'

"I wish you would treat your family with the same motto. You and Joe [Gorga] used to my favorite, but it became clear that you are absolutely jealous of Teresa [Giudice] and the love she found. I hope you and Joe can make it last. Just remember how much you USED to like him," one disappointed fan expressed of Melissa's husband and sister-in-law.

"Your little backhanded, passive comments show your insecurities and your triggers 😬. Just be happy and live your life," a second user ridiculed, while a third added, "girl you still throwing subliminals to Teresa in your captions? 😂😂😂 I think your jealous because Teresa got a fresh start and remarried and you want the same thing . 😩."