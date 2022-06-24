"It's been a lot because we all left off on a crazy note," Melissa says. "I would say at the reunion, there was a lot of hard feelings. There was a lot of sadness and there was a lot of friendships that just did not mend. We're moving forward a little bit more now."

Last year, the "On Display" vocalist and Teresa once again found themselves at odds amid the chaos. "We are a work in progress. I feel like forever. Until the day I die," she reveals of her sister in law. "It's real. I love being able to tell the world that it's okay if you have someone in your family that you're not perfect with."

"We're still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don't wanna go to lunch," Melissa explains. "It's never perfect. It might be one day, but it's not right now."