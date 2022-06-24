Ladies Who Don't Lunch Melissa Gorga Gives Update On Relationship With Teresa Giudice: 'We Don't Exactly Want To Go To Lunch Together'
Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand.
The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.
"It's been a lot because we all left off on a crazy note," Melissa says. "I would say at the reunion, there was a lot of hard feelings. There was a lot of sadness and there was a lot of friendships that just did not mend. We're moving forward a little bit more now."
Last year, the "On Display" vocalist and Teresa once again found themselves at odds amid the chaos. "We are a work in progress. I feel like forever. Until the day I die," she reveals of her sister in law. "It's real. I love being able to tell the world that it's okay if you have someone in your family that you're not perfect with."
"We're still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don't wanna go to lunch," Melissa explains. "It's never perfect. It might be one day, but it's not right now."
Although she may not be in the best place with the Skinny Italian author, she is still tight with the Macbeth collection designer and the former attorney. But what makes their bond so strong?
"I would say trust. It's knowing they're never gonna stab you in the back," she divulges of Margaret and Jackie. "That's huge for me. Especially being on television for the last 12 years, you don't know who you can trust. You don't know if the new girlfriend you meet is truly your new girlfriend. These girls I can trust."
On the business front, Melissa's infamous boutique Envy, just moved to a larger location in Ridgewood, New Jersey. "My foot traffic is unbelievable," the reality star confirmed. "My e-commerce site has been amazing."
"I have to say I am so grateful when it comes to Envy because it's where it really resonates with people," she continues. "It's really a story of a stay-at-home mom with three kids with an old school husband who broke free and created her own business and her home."
Melissa and her hilarious husband Joe Gorga got behind the bar to make cocktails at the casino's luxury lounge, Novelle, on Friday, June 17, as they made signature cosmos and took shots with fellow attendees from behind the bar.