Meredith Marks Dishes On Dressing For 'RHOSLC', Confidence In Style, & Her New Live Fashion Event

"It's like regular life. You don't know what you're being invited to," the Chicago native spills of putting together looks for a season. "You don't know if you're going to have a theme party where all kind of think, 'okay, it's fall. I know I need some new pieces for fall. I need to fill in these gaps that I don't have certain looks covered,' but you can't anticipate that you're going to be invited to."

"There is a lot of clothing that you go through and it's a lot of work," Marks says of creating those iconic housewife looks. "It's hard because you're always sort of caught between, 'well, do I want someone to help me or do I really want this come as my own real world, authentic style of myself?' Usually you need a little bit of both."