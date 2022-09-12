Meredith Marks Dishes On Dressing For 'RHOSLC', Confidence In Style, & Her New Live Fashion Event
No other housewife is quite as stylish Meredith Marks. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has not only found success as a reality television fan favorite, but as a highly achieving business woman with her Meredith Marks jewelry brand and Park City, Utah boutique.
In honor of New York Fashion week, Marks sat down exclusively with OK! at the Mandarin Oriental in New York to talk all about how she dresses for a season of RHOSLC, maintaining her personal style despite people's opinions and her live shopping event on Instagram on Wednesday, September 14th.
"It's like regular life. You don't know what you're being invited to," the Chicago native spills of putting together looks for a season. "You don't know if you're going to have a theme party where all kind of think, 'okay, it's fall. I know I need some new pieces for fall. I need to fill in these gaps that I don't have certain looks covered,' but you can't anticipate that you're going to be invited to."
"There is a lot of clothing that you go through and it's a lot of work," Marks says of creating those iconic housewife looks. "It's hard because you're always sort of caught between, 'well, do I want someone to help me or do I really want this come as my own real world, authentic style of myself?' Usually you need a little bit of both."
After the internet had a field day over the Utah ladies' bright and colorful season two reunion looks, Marks knows the importance of fulfilling yourself through personal style rather than the world. "First of all, we all know that people love to criticize. That's just the nature of the beast," she laughs.
"You can't take any of it too seriously. I'm not that concerned. I'm not dressing for you. I'm not dressing for my husband. I'm not dressing for anybody but myself. I don't worry about it that much," she continues. "Of course like no one wants to hear negative things, none of us do, but also that's part of it."
In the meantime, one thing the mother-of-three is concerned with is her upcoming live social media event for her Meredith Marks brand. "I started maybe six months ago or so with a section in the back of my store, that's Meredith's closet and it's a lot of the clothes and handbags that I've worn on the show. I'm selling them because we get ripped apart if we wear the same clothes."
"I'm going to go live on all of my platforms and sell mostly handbags," Marks explains. "But also a little bit of jewelry for my collection, a little bit of merch and some apparel as well that I've belonged some stuff too."
A part from her upcoming event, will there ever be a fashion collaboration between herself and son Brooks Marks? "It's totally up to him," she says. "I am open. I think he's trying to get his own his footing for himself. He has a lot of other stuff coming soon. Hopefully once he finishes launching this collection, then we'll move down that path."
The event will be live on all of Meredith Mark's social media platforms on Wednesday, September 14th at 6 p.m. EST.