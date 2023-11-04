Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's Relationship Timeline in 13 Photos Before Their Split

Meryl Streep initially dated The Godfather actor John Cazale and stayed with him until he died on March 13, 1978, at the age of 42 due to lung cancer.

In Michael Schulman's biography Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep, the author revealed that Meryl met Don Gummer through her brother Harry Streep III. She stayed in Canada with a friend after Cazale's death and lost the loft she shared with the late actor upon her return.

When Meryl started packing her things, her brother and his friend Don helped her.