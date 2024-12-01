or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meryl Streep
OK LogoNEWS

Meryl Streep and Martin Short's 'Romance Was the Worst-Kept Secret' on Set of 'Only Murders in the Building': Source

Photo of Meryl Streep and Martin Short.
Source: MEGA

'The timing is just not right for them to shout their love from the rooftops,' the source said of the couple.

By:

Dec. 1 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Martin Short and Meryl Streep didn’t do a very good job of keeping their reported romance under wraps!

According to an insider, despite Short, 74, claiming he and his Only Murders in the Building costar, 75, are “just very close friends,” the word of their love is out.

Article continues below advertisement
meryl streep martin shorts romance worst kept secret set only murders
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short plan to spend the holidays together, according to the source.

Article continues below advertisement

“Their romance was the worst-kept secret on set,” the insider said of the pair. “The timing is just not right for them to shout their love from the rooftops.”

Streep has been separated from her spouse, Don Gummer, for many years, while Martin has been widowed since his wife, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

“They’re like a couple of teenagers,” the source added of the duo, who are planning to spend the holidays together. The romance has even become serious enough that they introduced their kids to one another.

“They’re thrilled to see Meryl and Martin so happy,” the confidante added.

Article continues below advertisement
meryl streep martin shorts romance worst kept secret set only murders
Source: MEGA

Both Meryl Streep and Martin Short's kids from their past romances allegedly approve of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the source’s update on the Oscar winner and comedian’s relationship came after the August premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, as the duo was seen holding hands on the carpet and at the after-party.

Paparazzi captured photos of the Hollywood legends — who play each other’s love interest in Only Murders in the Buildingreaching for one another as they walked alongside their other costars.

MORE ON:
Meryl Streep

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Short’s team then released a statement saying they were only pals and “nothing more."

However, they further fueled rumors by dining together in Santa Monica, as they enjoyed quiet dinner at the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant on October 16.

Article continues below advertisement

For the loved-up outing, Streep opted for a classy look with navy pants, a blue and white top and tan shoes, while Short sported a dapper ensemble in a gray suit, white button-up shirt and black T-shirt.

People first began to suspect the two actors’ connection in January when fans spotted their playful banter at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement
meryl streep martin shorts romance worst kept secret set only murders
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short played one another's romantic interest on 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Article continues below advertisement
meryl streep martin shorts romance worst kept secret set only murders
Source: MEGA

'They’re like a couple of teenagers,' the source said of the couple's romance.

Though Streep and Short have been trying to keep their love low-key, even Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman recently gushed to The Wrap about the their chemistry on screen.

“It’s pretty unexpected to imagine a pairing of Meryl Streep with Martin Short and watch them find this incredible connection together and, as Meryl said, to not have it be twee or about the age or about any of that. It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think because of who these two characters are. But then you see Marty step up in ways that are incredible...” he stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.