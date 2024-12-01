Meryl Streep and Martin Short's 'Romance Was the Worst-Kept Secret' on Set of 'Only Murders in the Building': Source
Martin Short and Meryl Streep didn’t do a very good job of keeping their reported romance under wraps!
According to an insider, despite Short, 74, claiming he and his Only Murders in the Building costar, 75, are “just very close friends,” the word of their love is out.
“Their romance was the worst-kept secret on set,” the insider said of the pair. “The timing is just not right for them to shout their love from the rooftops.”
Streep has been separated from her spouse, Don Gummer, for many years, while Martin has been widowed since his wife, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010.
“They’re like a couple of teenagers,” the source added of the duo, who are planning to spend the holidays together. The romance has even become serious enough that they introduced their kids to one another.
“They’re thrilled to see Meryl and Martin so happy,” the confidante added.
As OK! previously reported, the source’s update on the Oscar winner and comedian’s relationship came after the August premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, as the duo was seen holding hands on the carpet and at the after-party.
Paparazzi captured photos of the Hollywood legends — who play each other’s love interest in Only Murders in the Building — reaching for one another as they walked alongside their other costars.
Short’s team then released a statement saying they were only pals and “nothing more."
However, they further fueled rumors by dining together in Santa Monica, as they enjoyed quiet dinner at the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant on October 16.
For the loved-up outing, Streep opted for a classy look with navy pants, a blue and white top and tan shoes, while Short sported a dapper ensemble in a gray suit, white button-up shirt and black T-shirt.
People first began to suspect the two actors’ connection in January when fans spotted their playful banter at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Though Streep and Short have been trying to keep their love low-key, even Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman recently gushed to The Wrap about the their chemistry on screen.
“It’s pretty unexpected to imagine a pairing of Meryl Streep with Martin Short and watch them find this incredible connection together and, as Meryl said, to not have it be twee or about the age or about any of that. It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think because of who these two characters are. But then you see Marty step up in ways that are incredible...” he stated.