Meryl Streep's Rare Blooper Moment Comes to Light as Anne Hathaway's Karl-Anthony Towns Encounter Adds Another Twist

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Source: YouTube/@20th Century Studios Meryl Streep's ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ blooper reel revealed a playful side of the highly anticipated sequel.

The outtakes feature a string of on-set mishaps, from malfunctioning elevator doors to accidental run-ins with set pieces and scenes interrupted by laughter. The rare blooper reel reunites the beloved cast nearly 20 years after the original The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon in 2006. While the sequel movie promises plenty of Runway drama, the bloopers reveal a much lighter side of filming. The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives digitally on June 30 before streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on July 29.

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Anne Hathaway Breaks Character During Karl-Anthony Towns Cameo

Source: YouTube/@20th Century Studios Anne Hathaway couldn’t keep a straight face after Karl-Anthony Towns’ unexpected answer.

One amusing behind-the-scenes moment features Anne Hathaway sharing an unexpected scene with New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. In this scene, Andy inquires of Towns about the most surprising celebrity he has ever seen at Madison Square Garden. Without hesitation, the NBA player responds, "Do you know Anne Hathaway?" This playful reply takes Hathaway off guard, leading both stars to lose their composure and burst into laughter, halting filming unexpectedly.

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Source: YouTube/@20th Century Studios ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ explores Andy Sachs’ return to the high-stakes world of fashion media.

The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, picks up years after Andy bravely left the high-pressure world of Priestley at the conclusion of the first film. Now working as Runway's features editor, she has made a name for herself in the fashion media landscape, but soon finds herself reconnecting with her old boss. As the magazine industry undergoes constant change, Miranda faces new professional hurdles while striving to maintain Runway's prominence. Long-standing rivalries and partnerships resurface, putting Andy at the center of yet another intricate phase of her career.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Blooper Reel Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look

Source: YouTube/@20th Century Studios Andy Sachs returns to the world of Runway magazine years after leaving Miranda Priestly behind.