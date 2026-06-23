Meryl Streep's Rare Blooper Moment Comes to Light as Anne Hathaway's Karl-Anthony Towns Encounter Adds Another Twist
June 23 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET
Meryl Streep proves that even Miranda Priestly isn't immune to mistakes.
A newly released The Devil Wears Prada 2 gag reel shared by PEOPLE showcases the actress' rare blooper moment alongside a series of hilarious on-set mishaps involving Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
One standout moment features Streep, 77, stumbling in her seat during filming, creating an unusual behind-the-scenes slip-up from the Oscar-winning actress.
The outtakes feature a string of on-set mishaps, from malfunctioning elevator doors to accidental run-ins with set pieces and scenes interrupted by laughter.
The rare blooper reel reunites the beloved cast nearly 20 years after the original The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon in 2006. While the sequel movie promises plenty of Runway drama, the bloopers reveal a much lighter side of filming.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives digitally on June 30 before streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on July 29.
Anne Hathaway Breaks Character During Karl-Anthony Towns Cameo
One amusing behind-the-scenes moment features Anne Hathaway sharing an unexpected scene with New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.
In this scene, Andy inquires of Towns about the most surprising celebrity he has ever seen at Madison Square Garden. Without hesitation, the NBA player responds, "Do you know Anne Hathaway?"
This playful reply takes Hathaway off guard, leading both stars to lose their composure and burst into laughter, halting filming unexpectedly.
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The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, picks up years after Andy bravely left the high-pressure world of Priestley at the conclusion of the first film. Now working as Runway's features editor, she has made a name for herself in the fashion media landscape, but soon finds herself reconnecting with her old boss.
As the magazine industry undergoes constant change, Miranda faces new professional hurdles while striving to maintain Runway's prominence. Long-standing rivalries and partnerships resurface, putting Andy at the center of yet another intricate phase of her career.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Blooper Reel Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look
The video release also includes featurettes highlighting the film's fashion, featuring costume designer Molly Rogers discussing the characters' outfits and the evolution of their styles over time.
Additionally, there's a special segment showcasing the production during Milan Fashion Week, where some scenes from the sequel were shot.
Moreover, the release includes a music video for the original track "Runway," performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii, as well as audio commentary from director David Frankel, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, and Rogers.