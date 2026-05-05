Best Dressed Stars at the 2026 Met Gala: Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and More
May 5 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Beyoncé
Beyoncé shut down the Met Gala staircase when she appeared at the May 4 event in an Olivier Rousteing skeleton gown embellished with shimmering crystals. She dazzled at the high-profile affair with a bejeweled headpiece and a massive feather train that completed her futuristic look.
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The K-pop idol turned heads at the annual gala in a strapless black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello. With a large, sculptural crystal-embellished bird appliqué at the hip, the number emphasized her physique through its fitted bodice and flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Chase Infiniti
For her Met Gala debut, Chase Infiniti commanded attention in a vibrant Thom Browne dress created with more than 1 million colorful sequins.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Romance filled the 2026 Met Gala when Ciara and Russell Wilson stepped out in matching polished ensembles that stayed true to the "Fashion Is Art" theme.
The singer sparkled in a sleeveless, champagne-colored gown with delicate beadwork and radiant crystals that accented her architectural gold crown. Meanwhile, her husband sported an all-white outfit with gold detailing.
Emma Chamberlain
Indeed, Emma Chamberlain transformed into a living masterpiece when she showed up at the 2026 Met Gala in a colorful, hand-painted Mugler gown by artist and designer Anna Deller-Yee and Mugler's creative director, Miguel Castro Freitas.
Emma Chamberlain
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Hailey Bieber looked like a Met Gala goddess in a custom Saint Laurent gown with a golden breastplate and flowing royal blue skirt.
Jaafar Jackson
Following in his uncle's footsteps, Michael actor Jaafar Jackson made his presence known during his Met Gala debut in a Polo Ralph Lauren set.
Naomi Osaka
Forget the tennis apparel! Naomi Osaka was a standout at the event when she ascended the staircase wearing a striking Robert Wun Couture with floral patterns and a wide-brimmed hat.
Nicole Kidman
Going bold in a fiery look, Nicole Kidman slipped into a red sequined Chanel gown with feathers and diamonds for the 2026 Met Gala.
Rihanna
Rihanna always shines like a diamond!
The "We Found Love" hitmaker ruled the fashion fundraiser in a jaw-dropping Margiela haute couture gown. Paired with "an Art Deco-style headpiece," the hand-sculpted number "was made in duchess woven silk, with recycled metal threads that are typically used for computer wiring. The corseted bodice also features over 115,000 crystal beads, antique jewels, and chains. It took 1,380 hours for the embroidery alone," according to Vogue.
Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo
Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo stood out at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown, inspired by the Winged Victory of Samothrace.