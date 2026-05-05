Best Dressed Stars at the 2026 Met Gala: Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and More

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Beyoncé

Source: MEGA Beyoncé joined Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter at the 2026 Met Gala.

Beyoncé shut down the Met Gala staircase when she appeared at the May 4 event in an Olivier Rousteing skeleton gown embellished with shimmering crystals. She dazzled at the high-profile affair with a bejeweled headpiece and a massive feather train that completed her futuristic look.

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BLACKPINK's Rosé

Source: MEGA; VOGUE/YouTube The other three BLACKPINK members also attended the event.

BLACKPINK's Rosé in your area! The K-pop idol turned heads at the annual gala in a strapless black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello. With a large, sculptural crystal-embellished bird appliqué at the hip, the number emphasized her physique through its fitted bodice and flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit.

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Chase Infiniti

Source: MEGA Chase Infiniti attended the Met Gala for the first time.

For her Met Gala debut, Chase Infiniti commanded attention in a vibrant Thom Browne dress created with more than 1 million colorful sequins.

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Ciara and Russell Wilson

Source: MEGA Ciara walked the staircase alongside her husband, Russell Wilson.

Romance filled the 2026 Met Gala when Ciara and Russell Wilson stepped out in matching polished ensembles that stayed true to the "Fashion Is Art" theme. The singer sparkled in a sleeveless, champagne-colored gown with delicate beadwork and radiant crystals that accented her architectural gold crown. Meanwhile, her husband sported an all-white outfit with gold detailing.

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Emma Chamberlain

Source: MEGA Emma Chamberlain opted for a colorful Met Gala look.

Indeed, Emma Chamberlain transformed into a living masterpiece when she showed up at the 2026 Met Gala in a colorful, hand-painted Mugler gown by artist and designer Anna Deller-Yee and Mugler's creative director, Miguel Castro Freitas.

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Emma Chamberlain

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber attended the Met Gala without her husband, Justin Bieber.

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Hailey Bieber looked like a Met Gala goddess in a custom Saint Laurent gown with a golden breastplate and flowing royal blue skirt.

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Jaafar Jackson

Source: VOGUE/YouTube Jaafar Jackson's look was tied to his role as Michael Jackson.

Following in his uncle's footsteps, Michael actor Jaafar Jackson made his presence known during his Met Gala debut in a Polo Ralph Lauren set.

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Naomi Osaka

Source: MEGA Naomi Osaka co-chaired the event in 2021.

Forget the tennis apparel! Naomi Osaka was a standout at the event when she ascended the staircase wearing a striking Robert Wun Couture with floral patterns and a wide-brimmed hat.

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Nicole Kidman

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman brought her daughter Sunday Rose as her Met Gala date.

Going bold in a fiery look, Nicole Kidman slipped into a red sequined Chanel gown with feathers and diamonds for the 2026 Met Gala.

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Rihanna

Source: MEGA Rihanna was present alongside A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna always shines like a diamond! The "We Found Love" hitmaker ruled the fashion fundraiser in a jaw-dropping Margiela haute couture gown. Paired with "an Art Deco-style headpiece," the hand-sculpted number "was made in duchess woven silk, with recycled metal threads that are typically used for computer wiring. The corseted bodice also features over 115,000 crystal beads, antique jewels, and chains. It took 1,380 hours for the embroidery alone," according to Vogue.

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Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo

Source: MEGA Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo hit the steps with Devin Finzer.