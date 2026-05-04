Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Breaks Decades-Long Met Gala Rule as She Makes Her Event Debut

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Nicole Kidman received a special exception to bring 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose along to the Met Gala. The actress, 58, was allowed to attend the event on Monday, May 4, with her child, despite the event's longstanding rule that guests must be over the age of 18. The mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kidman gestured to her teen, then bowed down and planted a kiss on her hand.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Nicole Kidman gave her daughter a kiss on the Met steps.

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Source: @extratv/X Nicole Kidman attended the Met Gala with her teenage daughter.

The stars held hands as they walked up the steps, and Kidman gushed over how "amazing" it was to bring her daughter for her Met Gala debut. The Big Little Lies star stunned in a long-sleeved, red sequin gown with feathered sleeves by Chanel, while the 17-year-old donned a strapless purple floral dress from Chanel. Kidman — who is serving as Met Gala co-chair for the third time — gushed over attending the event with the young model during a March appearance on "Las Culturistas." “She loves fashion,” the blonde beauty expressed.

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How Has Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Reacted to Her Parents' Divorce?

Source: @extratv/X Sunday Rose Kidman Urban reportedly unfollowed Keith Urban.

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Source: @extratv/X Sunday Rose Kidman Urban allegedly snubbed father Keith Urban.

“He’s trying to put on a brave front,” a source told an outlet on March 16 about the snub, noting that Sunday makes Keith feel “like he doesn’t exist.” The insider continued, “He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him.” Another source told Daily Mail in March, "The girls have always been very close with their mother. They’ve made their own choices about their dad."

How Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Moving Forward After Divorce?

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January.