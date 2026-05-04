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Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Breaks Decades-Long Met Gala Rule as She Makes Her Event Debut

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
Source: @extratv/X

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose ditched a decades-long age restriction at the Met Gala as she made her debut.

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May 4 2026, Updated 6:47 p.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman received a special exception to bring 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose along to the Met Gala.

The actress, 58, was allowed to attend the event on Monday, May 4, with her child, despite the event's longstanding rule that guests must be over the age of 18.

The mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kidman gestured to her teen, then bowed down and planted a kiss on her hand.

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Nicole Kidman gave her daughter a kiss on the Met steps.

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Image of Nicole Kidman attended the Met Gala with her teenage daughter.
Source: @extratv/X

Nicole Kidman attended the Met Gala with her teenage daughter.

The stars held hands as they walked up the steps, and Kidman gushed over how "amazing" it was to bring her daughter for her Met Gala debut.

The Big Little Lies star stunned in a long-sleeved, red sequin gown with feathered sleeves by Chanel, while the 17-year-old donned a strapless purple floral dress from Chanel.

Kidman — who is serving as Met Gala co-chair for the third time — gushed over attending the event with the young model during a March appearance on "Las Culturistas."

“She loves fashion,” the blonde beauty expressed.

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How Has Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Reacted to Her Parents' Divorce?

Image of Sunday Rose Kidman Urban reportedly unfollowed Keith Urban.
Source: @extratv/X

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban reportedly unfollowed Keith Urban.

The ladies' red carpet appearance comes five months after Kidman finalized her divorce from Keith Urban in January.

According to a report from April, Sunday unfollowed her father on Instagram.

Additionally, during a March interview with Elle Australia, the teen praised her mom, calling her her “biggest inspiration in life” and a “key part of everything.” The country star was not mentioned.

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Image of Sunday Rose Kidman Urban allegedly snubbed father Keith Urban.
Source: @extratv/X

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban allegedly snubbed father Keith Urban.

“He’s trying to put on a brave front,” a source told an outlet on March 16 about the snub, noting that Sunday makes Keith feel “like he doesn’t exist.”

The insider continued, “He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him.”

Another source told Daily Mail in March, "The girls have always been very close with their mother. They’ve made their own choices about their dad."

How Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Moving Forward After Divorce?

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January.

Nicole broke her silence on her divorce during a March 11 interview with Variety.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect,” she said. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Keith, on the other hand, is seemingly struggling with the split.

‘‘The emotional fallout has hit him far harder than he ever expected,” a source spilled to OK!. “What once felt like a necessary choice is now weighing heavily on him, and he's beginning to question whether walking away was the right call. With distance and time, the consequences of those decisions are settling in, and he's struggling to shake the feeling that he may have lost far more than he gained."

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