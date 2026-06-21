'Summer House' Season 11: What to Know About the Cast Changes and Controversies Ahead

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The Fallout From Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Sources indicate that Season 11 will explore the fallout from Batula and Wilson's relationship. However, Wilson will not be a part of the upcoming season. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June, "West isn't coming back." The source added that the decision was mutual, highlighting that "there wasn't a long-term fit anymore." West is reportedly focusing on other ventures, including his podcast.

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Returning Cast Members: Who Are They?

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard, an original cast member since the show's premiere in 2017, is expected to return for Season 11. Carl Radke, another foundational member of the series, is also likely to grace the screen again. Cooke raised eyebrows in June when he hinted at leaving the series on social media. However, he clarified, "The show isn't cancelled and this is not me announcing I won't return." He explained that his earlier post reflected an emotional moment, not an announcement of departure.

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Amanda Batula's Uncertain Future

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Batula remains at the center of much speculation. Following her breakup with Cooke and her controversial new romance with Wilson, it is unclear if she will return for Season 11. The season is expected to delve into the aftermath of her relationship with Wilson.

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Ciara Miller's Role

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Miller has been a pivotal figure in the unfolding drama. As Batula's best friend, she dated Wilson before Batula did. While many expect Miller to return, she has not confirmed her participation for Season 11. She is also busy with her hosting duties for Love Island USA's After Sun.

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Other Cast Members' Status

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Jesse Solomon is expected to return, according to sources. However, Mia Calabrese's return is unconfirmed. KJ Dillard's future also remains uncertain, despite gaining attention for calling out West amid the scandal. Additionally, newcomer Levi Sebree will not return for Season 11, and the status of Bailey Taylor is still unclear.

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What Lies Ahead?

Source: Bryan Bedder/Bravo