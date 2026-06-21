'Summer House' Season 11: What to Know About the Cast Changes and Controversies Ahead
June 21 2026, Updated 5:33 a.m. ET
Fans of Summer House are keenly anticipating the upcoming Season 11 as speculation grows regarding which cast members will return.
Season 10 was marked by significant drama, particularly involving Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, who faced serious relationship challenges. After announcing their split following four years of marriage, Batula quickly began dating West Wilson, who is notably the ex of her best friend Ciara Miller.
This new romance drew considerable attention, especially during the reunion and a bonus episode titled The Aftermath."
The Fallout From Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship
Sources indicate that Season 11 will explore the fallout from Batula and Wilson's relationship. However, Wilson will not be a part of the upcoming season.
An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June, "West isn't coming back."
The source added that the decision was mutual, highlighting that "there wasn't a long-term fit anymore."
West is reportedly focusing on other ventures, including his podcast.
Returning Cast Members: Who Are They?
Lindsay Hubbard, an original cast member since the show's premiere in 2017, is expected to return for Season 11. Carl Radke, another foundational member of the series, is also likely to grace the screen again.
Cooke raised eyebrows in June when he hinted at leaving the series on social media. However, he clarified, "The show isn't cancelled and this is not me announcing I won't return."
He explained that his earlier post reflected an emotional moment, not an announcement of departure.
Amanda Batula's Uncertain Future
Batula remains at the center of much speculation. Following her breakup with Cooke and her controversial new romance with Wilson, it is unclear if she will return for Season 11.
The season is expected to delve into the aftermath of her relationship with Wilson.
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Ciara Miller's Role
Miller has been a pivotal figure in the unfolding drama. As Batula's best friend, she dated Wilson before Batula did. While many expect Miller to return, she has not confirmed her participation for Season 11.
She is also busy with her hosting duties for Love Island USA's After Sun.
Other Cast Members' Status
Jesse Solomon is expected to return, according to sources. However, Mia Calabrese's return is unconfirmed.
KJ Dillard's future also remains uncertain, despite gaining attention for calling out West amid the scandal.
Additionally, newcomer Levi Sebree will not return for Season 11, and the status of Bailey Taylor is still unclear.
What Lies Ahead?
As the drama unfolds, fans await the new season with bated breath. With unresolved tensions and shifting relationships, viewers are eager to see how the storylines develop. The dynamics of Summer House promise to deliver more unforgettable moments in Season 11.