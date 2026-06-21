or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Summer House
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Summer House' Season 11: What to Know About the Cast Changes and Controversies Ahead

summer house season cast shake up controversies
Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

One 'Summer House' cast member is confirmed to not return for Season 11.

Profile Image

June 21 2026, Updated 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fans of Summer House are keenly anticipating the upcoming Season 11 as speculation grows regarding which cast members will return.

Season 10 was marked by significant drama, particularly involving Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, who faced serious relationship challenges. After announcing their split following four years of marriage, Batula quickly began dating West Wilson, who is notably the ex of her best friend Ciara Miller.

This new romance drew considerable attention, especially during the reunion and a bonus episode titled The Aftermath."

Article continues below advertisement

The Fallout From Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
summer house season cast shake up controversies
Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Sources indicate that Season 11 will explore the fallout from Batula and Wilson's relationship. However, Wilson will not be a part of the upcoming season.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June, "West isn't coming back."

The source added that the decision was mutual, highlighting that "there wasn't a long-term fit anymore."

West is reportedly focusing on other ventures, including his podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Returning Cast Members: Who Are They?

summer house season cast shake up controversies
Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard, an original cast member since the show's premiere in 2017, is expected to return for Season 11. Carl Radke, another foundational member of the series, is also likely to grace the screen again.

Cooke raised eyebrows in June when he hinted at leaving the series on social media. However, he clarified, "The show isn't cancelled and this is not me announcing I won't return."

He explained that his earlier post reflected an emotional moment, not an announcement of departure.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Batula's Uncertain Future

summer house season cast shake up controversies
Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Batula remains at the center of much speculation. Following her breakup with Cooke and her controversial new romance with Wilson, it is unclear if she will return for Season 11.

The season is expected to delve into the aftermath of her relationship with Wilson.

MORE ON:
Summer House

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara Miller's Role

summer house season cast shake up controversies
Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Miller has been a pivotal figure in the unfolding drama. As Batula's best friend, she dated Wilson before Batula did. While many expect Miller to return, she has not confirmed her participation for Season 11.

She is also busy with her hosting duties for Love Island USA's After Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Other Cast Members' Status

summer house season cast shake up controversies
Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Jesse Solomon is expected to return, according to sources. However, Mia Calabrese's return is unconfirmed.

KJ Dillard's future also remains uncertain, despite gaining attention for calling out West amid the scandal.

Additionally, newcomer Levi Sebree will not return for Season 11, and the status of Bailey Taylor is still unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

What Lies Ahead?

summer house season cast shake up controversies
Source: Bryan Bedder/Bravo

As the drama unfolds, fans await the new season with bated breath. With unresolved tensions and shifting relationships, viewers are eager to see how the storylines develop. The dynamics of Summer House promise to deliver more unforgettable moments in Season 11.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.